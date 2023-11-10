Branded Hospitality Ventures and Results Thru Strategy Announce Partnership

Restaurant Industry Influencers Join Forces to Offer In-Depth Advisement and Consulting

NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Thru Strategy (RTS), strategic advisor to restaurant brands, technology companies, and investment firms, and Branded Hospitality Ventures (Branded), the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality and foodservice industry, today announced they had reached a partnership agreement.

Through this partnership, RTS will provide culinary, supply chain, and branding advising and consulting across operations, technology, marketing, and go-to-market strategy to Branded clients, partners and connections, which include emerging and growing restaurant brands and technology companies.

"We're excited to bring complementary resources to support the growth of emerging and growing restaurant and technology brands through this partnership with our highly respected peers at Branded," said Fred LeFranc, Chaos Strategist and CEO at Results Thru Strategy. "Both organizations work across the food and beverage segments with companies of different maturities. Together we can help more companies, overall, succeed."

"Results Thru Strategy's business acumen and technology background make them a great partner to augment Branded's industry connections along with our deep bench in innovation and capital," said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, Founder & Managing Partner, Branded Hospitality Ventures. "Through this partnership, the companies we work with will have an expanded base of entrepreneurial experts, expansive business acumen and technology experts who know and care about them and want to find ways to solve their challenges. We're excited to team up with RTS to accelerate our mutual clients' success."

About Branded Hospitality Ventures

Branded Hospitality Ventures brings together venture capitalists, strategic investors, experienced operators, subject matter experts, advisors and corporate matchmakers for the industry. Branded has cultivated a community of thousands of operators, investors, innovators, and experts to capture opportunities for investing and advising. In this role, Branded invests and advises within the food service technology and innovation space to create value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit brandedstrategic.com .

About Results Thru Strategy

As strategic advisors, Results Thru Strategy helps restaurant brands, technology companies, and investment firms realize their full potential in every corner of their business. Our team of hospitality experts offers decades of hands-on experience running foodservice businesses. RTS consultants are entrepreneurial experts with significant business acumen and technology backgrounds and have held the positions of CEO, CCO, CFO, CMO, COO, CTO, analysts, chefs, strategists, planners, organizers, communicators, researchers, branders, trainers, and marketers. Through a consultative approach, RTS will collaborate with you to assess your company and identify areas for improvement. Ultimately, RTS helps you devise a strategy and execute tactics that optimize your organization based on what we learn together. For more information, visit resultsthrustrategy.com .

