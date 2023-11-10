Turkmenistan's "Chinese Cultural Year" Kicks Off with Spectacular Ceremony

XI'AN, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of Oct 31st, Turkmenistan's "Chinese Cultural Year" commenced with a grand opening ceremony and cultural event at the Mukam Palace National Cultural Center in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The opening ceremony was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, and hosted by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Bayramov, the Director of the Turkmenistan National Cultural Center, emphasized the ever-developing friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the People's Republic of China, achieved through the joint efforts of the two nations' leadership. Hosting the "Chinese Cultural Year" in Turkmenistan signifies the prospering cultural relationship between the two nations.

Guo Hongliang, the Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, highlighted that the cultural delegation from Shaanxi, the starting point of the Silk Road and the host city of the China-Central Asia summit held in May, has brought a spectacular cultural feast with traditional Chinese characteristics to the Turkmen people.

During the opening ceremony and cultural event, artists from Shaanxi presented Chinese cultural extravaganza through various art forms such as dance, vocal performances, traditional music, and Qin opera. These performances included "Ladies' Hairpin Dance", a dance showcasing the splendor of the Tang Dynasty, and traditional music performances that captured the warmth and enthusiasm of the Northwestern people. The song "At This Moment" combined Western opera with Chinese Qin opera, expressing hopes for enhanced cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's national television, among other media outlets, broadcasted the opening ceremony and cultural event of the "Chinese Cultural Year". The event splendidly highlighted the theme of Sino-Turkmen friendship and the Silk Road, demonstrating the rich cultural heritage of Shaanxi and the vibrant modern China influenced by reform and openness.

China and Turkmenistan share a rich cultural and historical legacy, with the Silk Road symbolizing the traditional friendship and cultural exchange. During the "Chinese Cultural Year", artists from both countries will engage in mutual exchanges, jointly organize various cultural events, and further strengthen cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and Turkmenistan.

