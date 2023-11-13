KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Guests Can Save Up to 70% Off Their Stay at World-Class Resorts and Villas and Receive Up to $1,000 in Resort Credits Through January 2026

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the enchantment of exceptional getaways this holiday season with Karisma Hotels & Resorts ' spectacular Black Friday Sale, offering incredible savings of up to 70% on stays at world-class hotels in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Belize. Guests can book from Nov. 16, 2023, to Dec. 7, 2023, and travel between Nov. 16, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2026, to take advantage of fantastic savings at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts , Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resorts , Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize , Azul Beach Resorts , and Karisma Villas . As part of this incredible deal, Karisma Insider members can also revel in additional discounts.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Black Friday Sale (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to announce our 2023 Black Friday Sale, which presents an exceptional opportunity for travelers to experience our world-class hotels," says Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the worldwide sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "This sale not only offers incredible discounts but also the chance to personalize your vacation with resort credits. We can't wait to make your dream vacation a reality."

Families seeking unforgettable Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts experiences can take advantage of a fantastic 60% discount and the opportunity to receive up to $500 USD in resort credits. Guests can discover the signature laid-back Margaritaville Island Reserve® vibe or the oceanfront, worry-free luxury at Azul Beach Resorts with savings of up to 57% and $1,000 USD in resort credits to elevate their stay. To encounter a world of exploration and thrilling activities, travelers can book their stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye Belize, at an unprecedented rate of 50% off and receive the 4th night free plus $100 in resort credits to use at this newly opened hotel. Luxury globetrotters can also vacation in the exquisite Karisma Villas, Azul Casa Del Mar and Azul Villa Esmeralda, with astounding savings of up to 70% off.

Guests who take advantage of this exclusive Karisma Hotels & Resorts Black Friday Sale can use their resort credits to indulge in a wide array of added-value experiences. Visitors can pamper themselves with lavish spa treatments, savor romantic candlelit dinners on the beach, enjoy room upgrades for added comfort, savor delectable lobster dinners, private slimings at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, and partake in numerous other premium offerings that ensure their stay is nothing short of extraordinary.

Book now to encounter Karisma Hotels & Resorts' award-winning seasonal programming, which offers year-round excitement and a diverse range of experiences for every traveler. At Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, guests can participate in signature events like Slime Break Getaway, Summer of SpongeBob, Nick Jr. Friends Event, Food & Slime Festival, and the Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza. At Margaritaville Island Reserve®, visitors can relish seasonal highlights, including Oktoberfest, Margarita Month, and Summer of Music. From epic holiday festivities to local experiences that immerse guests in the vibrant culture of the destinations, there's something for everyone.

For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the Black Friday Sale, and terms and conditions, visit https://www.karismahotels.com/specials/black-friday-sale .

View photos here .

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," World Waterpark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

Media Contact:

Malaika Hollis, Alliance Connection

malaika@allianceconnection.com

Karisma Hotels & Resorts (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts