Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 16% Increase in Year-to-Date Diluted EPS

Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 16% higher diluted earnings per share and 15% higher earnings year-to-date September 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Contributing to earnings growth were wealth asset growth of 9%, loan growth of 23%, deposit growth of 16% and margin expansion of 17 bps, all year-over-year September 30.

Oakworth Capital Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank)
Oakworth Capital Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oakworth Capital Bank)(PRNewswire)

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Oakworth is focused on balanced growth of loans, deposits and wealth assets across markets. I'm proud of our team's dedication to serving our clients across disciplines with a distinctive level of service, resulting in strong annual growth in a challenging environment."

Mr. Reed continued, "We are excited about the opening of our Central Carolinas market on October 2. We have a talented, experienced team on the ground who are already bringing their expertise to the marketplace."

Linked-quarter results reflect 4% loan growth, 1% deposit growth and a 5% decline in the value of wealth assets. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was flat at $4.6 million primarily due to linked-quarter contraction of the net interest margin to 3.25% from 3.45% in second quarter, reflecting higher deposit cost. Wealth fees increased 6% on wealth assets of $1.9 billion.

At quarter end, Oakworth's single stressed credit relationship was past due 91 days. Subsequent to September 30, Oakworth determined its best interest was to pursue legal action against the debtor. In connection with this action, Oakworth has placed approximately $15 million on non-accrual in the fourth quarter. With the exception of this relationship, Oakworth reported $0 of non-performing assets at September 30 and continues to report $0 of non-performing assets as of the date of this release.

At September 30, 2023, Tier 1 Capital was 10.1%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.1% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.4%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (September 2022 to September 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Sept. 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.5 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: jenifer.kimbrough@oakworth.com

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of 


Change


Change



9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


9/30/2023 vs. 6/30/2023


9/30/2023 vs. 9/30/2022




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$           1,896


$           1,987


$           1,875


$           1,802


$           1,738


$               (91)


-5 %


$              158


9 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


As of 


Change


Change



9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


9/30/2023 vs. 6/30/2023


9/30/2023 vs. 9/30/2022

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$       116,065


$        140,421


$         69,575


$        185,483


$        115,950


$        (24,356)


-17 %


$              115


0 %

Federal funds sold


2,225


3,825


3,025


4,475


2,650


(1,600)


-42 %


(425)


-16 %

Securities available for sale


137,907


135,433


136,234


132,050


130,722


2,474


2 %


7,185


5 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,146,526


1,107,028


1,076,532


974,398


934,003


39,498


4 %


212,523


23 %

Allowance for loan losses


(13,575)


(13,144)


(12,808)


(11,692)


(11,240)


(431)


3 %


(2,335)


21 %

  Loans, net


1,132,951


1,093,884


1,063,724


962,706


922,763


39,067


4 %


210,188


23 %

Fixed assets


4,758


4,626


3,314


3,129


3,136


132


3 %


1,622


52 %

Interest receivable


5,932


4,791


4,752


4,263


2,957


1,141


24 %


2,975


101 %

Other assets


50,209


45,999


44,986


43,348


42,228


4,210


9 %


7,981


19 %

  Total assets


$     1,450,047


$     1,428,979


$     1,325,610


$     1,335,454


$     1,220,406


$         21,068


1 %


$       229,641


19 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















  Deposits:



















    Non-interest bearing deposits


$       278,822


$        301,821


$        324,649


$        315,033


$        319,828


$        (22,999)


-8 %


$        (41,006)


-13 %

    Interest-bearing deposits


963,044


922,391


802,946


861,401


751,026


40,653


4 %


212,018


28 %

     Total deposits


1,241,866


1,224,212


1,127,595


1,176,434


1,070,854


17,654


1 %


171,012


16 %

Total Borrowings


74,180


74,158


74,134


34,112


34,105


22


0 %


40,075


NA

Accrued interest payable


455


982


425


840


294


(527)


-54 %


161


55 %

Other liabilities


21,840


17,960


14,937


20,310


15,160


3,880


22 %


6,680


44 %

  Total liabilities


1,338,341


1,317,312


1,217,091


1,231,696


1,120,413


21,029


2 %


217,928


19 %

  Total stockholders' equity


111,706


111,667


108,519


103,758


99,993


39


0 %


11,713


12 %

  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$     1,450,047


$     1,428,979


$     1,325,610


$     1,335,454


$     1,220,406


$         21,068


1 %


$       229,641


19 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.






















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)














(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change




9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


3Q23 vs. 2Q23


3Q23 vs. 3Q22






















Interest income:




















   Loans, including fees


$         19,204


$         18,193


$         15,864


$         13,643


$         11,065


$           1,011


6 %


$           8,139


74 %


   Securities available for sale


899


825


811


797


774


74


9 %


125


16 %


   Short term investments


1,608


991


909


1,161


496


617


62 %


1,112


224 %


      Total interest income


21,711


20,009


17,584


15,601


12,335


1,702


9 %


9,376


76 %


Interest expense:




















   Deposits


9,200


7,585


5,729


3,782


1,286


1,615


21 %


7,914


615 %


   Borrowings


1,097


1,072


638


548


258


25


2 %


839


NA


      Total interest expense


10,297


8,657


6,367


4,330


1,544


1,640


19 %


8,753


567 %


      Net interest income


11,414


11,352


11,217


11,271


10,791


62


1 %


623


6 %


Provision for loan losses


431


335


1,116


452


628


96


29 %


(197)


-31 %


      Net interest income after provision

10,983


11,017


10,101


10,819


10,163


(34)


0 %


820


8 %


      for loan losses




















Non-interest income


3,836


3,392


3,297


3,095


3,136


444


13 %


700


22 %


Non-interest expense


10,640


10,151


9,447


9,518


9,098


489


5 %


1,542


17 %


   Income before income taxes


4,179


4,258


3,951


4,396


4,201


(79)


-2 %


(22)


-1 %


Provision for income taxes


1,035


1,011


934


1,051


1,008


24


2 %


27


3 %


      Net Income


3,144


3,247


3,017


3,345


3,193


(103)


-3 %


(49)


-2 %


Earnings per share - basic


$             0.64


$             0.66


$             0.62


$             0.69


$             0.66


$            (0.02)


-3 %


$            (0.02)


-3 %


Earnings per share - diluted


$             0.64


$             0.66


$             0.62


$             0.68


$             0.65


$            (0.02)


-3 %


$            (0.01)


-2 %


OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended






9/30/2023



9/30/2022


Change













Interest income:











   Loans, including fees


$         53,261



$         27,039


$         26,222


97 %


   Securities available for sale


2,533



2,052


481


23 %


   Short term investments


3,508



934


2,574


276 %


      Total interest income


59,302



30,025


29,277


98 %


Interest expense:











   Deposits


22,512



1,906


20,606


1081 %


   Borrowings


2,807



258


2,549


NA


      Total interest expense


25,319



2,164


23,155


1070 %


      Net interest income


33,983



27,861


6,122


22 %


Provision for loan losses


1,883



1,925


(42)


-2 %


      Net interest income after provision

32,100



25,936


6,164


24 %


      for loan losses











Non-interest income


10,526



9,543


983


10 %


Non-interest expense


30,237



24,788


5,449


22 %


   Income before income taxes


12,389



10,691


1,698


16 %


Provision for income taxes


2,981



2,537


444


18 %


      Net Income


9,408



8,154


1,254


15 %


Earnings per share - basic


$             1.93



$             1.69


$             0.24


14 %


Earnings per share - diluted


$             1.93



$             1.66


$             0.27


16 %


