SMOKY MOUNTAINS' NEWEST ATTRACTION HIGHLIGHTS OCEAN LIFE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

XPERIA: Ocean Journey Set to Open in Sevierville, TN this Winter

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPERIA: Ocean Journey is set to open Winter 2023 in Sevierville, Tennessee and promises to offer guests a deep dive into the enchanting world of marine life. This all-digital, sensory-engaging voyage through the ocean is the first-of-its-kind in the area.

From the moment guests step into the experience, the underwater adventure begins.

Located in the popular Great Smoky Mountains destination, XPERIA: Ocean Journey delivers a unique blend of entertainment, education, and natural wonder - making it a must-see attraction for locals and visitors alike. This remarkable experience is thanks to a combination of innovative digital technologies, engaging interactive media, and immersive storytelling which gives guests the opportunity to discover and interact with sea animals like never before.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring XPERIA: Ocean Journey to the Great Smoky Mountains area," says general manager Summer Blalock. "Our goal is to provide an educational and entertaining adventure that showcases the beauty and importance of the world's oceans, while simultaneously bringing a touch of the coast to Tennessee."

Created and managed by SP Immersive Entertainment, XPERIA: Ocean Journey is an exceptional endeavor brought to life by distinguished audio and video designers from around the globe. From the moment guests step into the experience, the underwater adventure begins. A sonic wonderland of over 300 speakers complements the attraction's projection, LED, and interactive media to deliver an unforgettable immersive journey by creating hyper-real, up-close encounters with massive sea creatures.

XPERIA: Ocean Journey encourages guests to dive into a fun, interactive, and educational expedition that offers curriculum enrichment opportunities for student and scout groups, accentuating STEM facets and ocean exploration.

Xperia: Ocean Journey opens Winter 2023 and is located at 1645 Parkway, Suite 780, Sevierville, TN 37862. For more information about XPERIA: Ocean Journey, ticket prices, and opening hours, please visit https://www.xperiaupclose.com/.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE