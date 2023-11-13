Suburban Propane and Shoebox Ministry Assemble Hygiene Kits for Adults and Children in Need in Greater Phoenix

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today united with Shoebox Ministry , a Phoenix-based nonprofit, to sponsor and pack hygiene kits for adults and children in need. The donation is part of the Company's SuburbanCares® community-giving platform.

Representatives from Suburban Propane’s SuburbanRNG Stanfield facility and volunteers from Shoebox Ministry assemble 1000 hygiene kits for adults and children in greater Phoenix. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares® initiative in communities across the nation. (Photo courtesy of Suburban Propane). (PRNewswire)

"Suburban Propane is honored to assist Shoebox Ministry in its mission to provide essential supplies like shampoo, soap and deodorant that so many of us take for granted," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "As a 95-year old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of taking care of those in our local communities who are struggling, and we are grateful to organizations like Shoebox Ministry for their dedication to those who need it the most."

Suburban Propane's donation provided 1000 hygiene kits, which are each designed to provide care for up to 30 days and will contain essential items including: soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, razors, feminine care products, socks, and more. Employees from Suburban Propane's SuburbanRNG Stanfield facility assembled kits along with volunteers from Shoebox Ministry at the nonprofit's Phoenix location.

"In these trying times, there are so many homeless, working poor, domestic abuse survivors and others who cannot afford essential hygiene items. We rely on donations from businesses and from individuals to allow us to provide hygiene kits to our agency partners," said Adele Crowley, Volunteer Coordinator, Shoebox Ministry. "We at Shoebox Ministry are thankful to Suburban Propane for their generosity. Their donation and help to pack kits will enable us to help restore some dignity to the people who we serve."

SuburbanCares® is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares® has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares® – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Shoebox Ministry:

Shoebox Ministry, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit service corporation, in Phoenix, Arizona. Shoebox was founded in 1988 with the specific goal of meeting the personal hygiene needs of people experiencing homelessness and others in need of help.

Shoebox Ministry coordinates the collection and distribution of toiletry items for agencies serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness, domestic violence survivors, people in recovery, the working poor, and other people who need, but cannot afford, hygiene items throughout the greater Phoenix area. Shoebox Ministry has helped over 150,000 people through supplying hygiene kits (lasting 30 days), mini kits (lasting 3-4 days each) and vanity kits.

For more information on Shoebox Ministry, please visit www.shoeboxministry.org .

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

Showbox Ministry logo (PRNewswire)

SuburbanCares logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.