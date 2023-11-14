CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against SCYNEXIS, Inc. ("Scynexis") (NASDAQ: SCYX). The lawsuit is captioned Feldman v. SCYNEXIS, Inc., No. 2:23-cv-22082 (D.N.J.), and is filed on behalf of purchasers of Scynexis's securities between March 31, 2023 and September 22, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased or acquired Scynexis securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 8, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the equipment used to manufacture ibrexafungerp was also used to manufacture a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance, presenting a risk of cross- ontamination; (2) Scynexis did not have effective internal controls and procedures, as well as adequate internal oversight policies to ensure that its vendor complied with current Good Manufacturing Practices; and (3) due to the substantial risk of cross-contamination, Scynexis was reasonably likely to recall its ibrexafungerp tablets and halt its clinical studies.

For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015 or CLICK HERE .

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

Berger Montague , with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

James Maro, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(267) 637-3176

jmaro@bm.net

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bm.net

