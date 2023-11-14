CROWN ROYAL CELEBRATES THE HOSTS THAT MAKE GAMEDAY GREAT THIS NFL SEASON!

"Crown Royal Partners With Feeding America and NFL Legends like DeMarcus Ware all Season to Champion the Hosts that Make Gameday Special!"

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal, the first-ever whisky partner of the National Football League (NFL), launched year three of their Kick Off with Crown (KOWC) campaign. Generosity is at the core of the brand and has been brought to life over the years through its long-term commitment to the military , its support of the Black rodeo community , its give back efforts via the KOWC campaign and so much more. In 2021 , the KOWC campaign supported hospitality workers, in 2022 it championed delivery workers, this year Crown Royal is bringing it back home and celebrating those that serve and help ensure guests have everything they need during this season, from volunteers to generous hosts.

(PRNewswire)

Throughout November, Crown Royal will join forces with like-minded partners from NFL Legends to Feeding America to help football fans host like a Legend and give back to those who make moments at home special. The brand's generous acts will culminate with a $250K donation to Feeding America to provide meals to people facing hunger.

Crown Royal has teamed up with NFL Hall-Of-Famer, DeMarcus Ware, to share his favorite game day items in a custom-curated shopping cart on the largest online grocery marketplace in North America. DeMarcus' cart captures everything you need to host an epic game day, from light bites to all the ingredients necessary to make his signature Crown Royal cocktail, The America's Sweet Tea.

Football fans and cocktail lovers alike will not only be able to entertain like a Legend but they will also be able to prepare cocktails like one too. The whisky brand has enlisted the help of NFL Legends Jamaal Charles, AJ Green, Deuce McAllister, Fred Taylor, Joe Thomas, Andrew Whitworth and Vince Wilfork to curate their own signature cocktail recipes that will take watch parties to the next level. Beginning Thanksgiving Week, fans can head over to CrownRoyal.com for the full recipes and other entertaining tips.

"As a long-time partner, I am excited to work with Crown Royal for another NFL season and give fans the inside scoop on some of my favorite gameday items," says DeMarcus Ware. "There's no better feeling than generously opening your home to host family and friends on gameday and I am thrilled to join other NFL Legends as we share our favorite drinks and tips for all the hosts out there."

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Crown Royal will turn the tables and host the people who selflessly serve others day in and day out. During the organization's busiest time, Crown Royal will celebrate Feeding America volunteers in a select market and treat them to a special gameday watch party. To give thanks for all contributions the brand will donate a total of $250,000 from the Crown Royal Generosity Fund, a donor advised fund, to Feeding America with $25,000 of the donation going to North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas, $10,000 of the donation going to Feeding America's local NYC Chapter, City Harvest and $10,000 dedicated to the San Antonio Food Bank. For more information on Feeding America go to feedingamerica.org .

Kick Off with Crown launched in 2021 and aimed to celebrate the hospitality workers that make gameday great at stadiums and entertaining venues across the country. In its first year, KOWC made a $1 million dollar commitment to more than 20 national and local nonprofits that support communities in need. In year two, 2022, the brand shifted focus and highlighted the delivery workers who go the extra mile to get great eats for hungry football fans. As part of the season-long commitment of donating $1 million dollars to hospitality workers and military, the campaign dedicated $500,000 to couriers. Now, in its third year, the brand is excited to celebrate those who go the extra mile to make gameday amazing at home.

"We're thrilled to be back for year three with the NFL and to be launching during this pivotal holiday season when we can truly give back to the people who deserve it most," says Tatiana Conti, VP of Crown Royal. "Hosting at its essence is an act of generosity and we are excited to have amazing partners whose missions align with the Crown Royal brand. We are excited to collaborate on ways that allow us to give back when people need it most."

Diageo Americas, Inc. to donate up to $1,000,000 to national and local charities between 9/7/2023 & 6/30/2024, including this initiative in support of Feeding America. Crown Royal Generosity Fund is administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation, organized under IRS Section 501c(3). No minimum donation. Dispersal of funds subject to approval of Fairfield County's Community Foundation.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. It's gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com . Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

Media Contact: crownroyal@taylorstrategy.com

Crown Royal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Royal