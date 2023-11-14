Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Prosper, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and PROSPER, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Prosper, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 1231 Mahard Parkway. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour registered nursing care, the hospital offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in the greater Dallas area to help restore function, strength, hope and confidence to individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries with the ultimate goal of helping them return to the community at their highest levels of independence," said Daniel MacNicol, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Prosper. "As the need for inpatient rehabilitation services continues to grow, we are honored to serve as the trusted choice for rehabilitation in Prosper and beyond, allowing residents to receive superior, specialized care close to home."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Prosper is Encompass Health's 160th inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its 27th hospital in Texas.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 160 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

