HaemaLogiX Announces Appointment of Damian Clarke-Bruce as Managing Director and CEO

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaemaLogiX Ltd, a clinical stage Australian biotech, is pleased to announce the appointment of Damian Clarke-Bruce as Managing Director and CEO, effective 13 November 2023.

Outgoing CEO Bryce Carmine will remain active in the company, retaining his role as Chair.

"I'm immensely proud to have served as HaemaLogiX's CEO for the past 8 years, during which time we have focused the strategic direction of the company on development of our portfolio from a single immunotherapy asset to potentially seven products, with two now in clinical stages," Mr Carmine said. "I congratulate Damian on his appointment, and I look forward to working together to further build toward the successful commercialisation of the company and our products."

With more than 25 years' experience in drug commercialisation and portfolio strategy in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, Mr Clarke-Bruce brings deep clinical knowledge across several therapeutic areas pertinent to HaemaLogiX's clinical strategy, including oncology, immunology and neuroscience. He also brings an extensive international clinical and pharmaceutical network, which will be invaluable to HaemaLogiX's commercialisation pathways.

Mr Clarke-Bruce most recently held the position of Managing Director and CEO for Race Oncology. Previous positions include US Executive Director of Marketing in Rare Disease and Head of the Global Launch Leadership Team for Pharming Healthcare Inc., where he was recognised with the CEO award for his role in commercialising leniolosib (Joenja). Mr Clarke-Bruce also held local, global and US-based executive director and leadership roles in therapeutics marketing and sales with Novartis, Celegene and Biogen in immunology and neuroscience.

Mr Clarke-Bruce holds MSci and BSSci degrees (USyd & UNSW) and post graduate qualifications in business management (MGSM) and finance from Harvard University, and in bespoke areas of clinical interest from Harvard University and MIT. He is also a Graduate of the Australia Corporate Institute of Directors (GAICD) and holds a board position with Adnovate Clinical, a UK based global clinical services company.

HaemaLogiX Director Alan Liddle said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Damian to the HaemaLogiX leadership team. Damian's extensive knowledge of global strategic commercialisation, along with his experience in business development and licensing, launch excellence and marketing will be instrumental to the next stage of the HaemaLogiX journey. He brings all the knowledge, skills, and capabilities at this pivotal time to guide the clinical development of our lead assets, KappaMab and KMA.CAR-T as we continue ongoing efforts to expand our investor base and secure the necessary funding to invest in our key assets.

"On behalf of the Board, I sincerely thank Bryce for his 8-year tenure as CEO, in which he successfully spearheaded the company's strategic focus during a period of great global uncertainty. He will be invaluable in his continued role on the Board."

Formed in 2014, HaemaLogiX is a public unlisted biotech company researching antibody therapies for multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a haematological (blood) cancer of plasma cells (B cells) that can cause focused damage to a patient's bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is considered treatable but generally incurable. The HaemaLogiX team has a wide range and depth of experience in antibody research, nonclinical & clinical development, manufacturing and commercialisation. The Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members are internationally recognised experts in monoclonal antibody therapies and haematology. Our current research and clinical trial partners are global leaders in Multiple Myeloma and AL Amyloidosis therapy. HaemaLogiX is located in Sydney, Australia.

