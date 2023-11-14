Talos Energy Publishes Annual Sustainability and TCFD Reports

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today published its annual Sustainability Report and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") Report for the 2022 calendar year. The reports highlight Talos's continued commitment to transparency, emissions reduction efforts, and sustainability and governance improvements across its growing upstream and low carbon solutions businesses.

Talos's reports were developed with reference to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), United Nations' Sustainability Development Goals ("UN SDG") and TCFD frameworks. The reports can be read here: https://www.talosenergy.com/sustainability.

Executive Vice President, Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer Robin Fielder commented: "I am excited to announce the publication of our annual Sustainability and TCFD Reports and share the progress on our sustainability strategy as we celebrate our five-year anniversary as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. In keeping with our mission to provide energy prosperity to improve lives, our strategy is focused on delivering conventional energy resources and low-carbon solutions in a safe, reliable, environmentally responsible, and profitable way. As we continue to advance the energy company of tomorrow, we remain committed to enhanced reporting and transparency while delivering value to our stakeholders."

Sustainability and Governance Highlights

Realized a ~30% reduction in Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity ratio for 2022 compared to the 2018 baseline year (1) .

Reduced Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by ~64% from the 2018 baseline year to 2022 (2) .

Committed to further reducing Talos's GHG emissions on an absolute basis by 15% from Talos's new 2022 baseline by 2030 (3) .

Attained the Lowest Total Recordable Incident Rate in Talos's history in 2022.

Achieved a Zero Lost Time Incident Rate for the second consecutive year in 2022.

Expanded the Talos Low Carbon Solutions business and secured carbon capture projects supporting an estimated 1.7 billion tons of gross prospective storage resources.

Transitioned to a declassified Board in 2023, with all directors elected annually to serve one-year terms beginning in 2025.

Achieved a rating of "A" (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment in May 2023 .

Received the 2023 Hart Energy ESG Award for Public Producer, one of two recipients in the public producer category based on Talos's 2022 efforts.

Recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023 by the Houston Chronicle for 11 consecutive years.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production and Low Carbon Solutions businesses. We currently have operations in the United States and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while developing opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through carbon capture and storage projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

(1) 2021-2022 Scope 1 emissions data is pro forma with the EnVen acquisition. 2019-2020 data is Talos emissions only. EnVen did not collect comparable emissions data before 2021. All data calculated from 2018 baseline is based on the GOADS methodology at the time. For further information, please refer to our 2023 Sustainability Report.

(2) Scope 2 calculation is based on Talos-only data. EnVen did not calculate Scope 2 emissions prior to 2022. For further information, please refer to our 2023 Sustainability Report.

(3) 2022-2030 data is combined pro forma with the EnVen acquisition. Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

