Triodos Investment Management Selects Bloomberg's AIM and PORT Enterprise

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Triodos Investment Management, a prominent impact asset manager based in the Netherlands, with €5.7 billion AUM, has chosen Bloomberg's AIM and PORT Enterprise solutions to support front-office workflow for its investment funds and discretionary clients business.

Triodos Investment Management first engaged with Bloomberg in 2021 to onboard PORT Enterprise for portfolio and risk analytics. Seeking a comprehensive solutions suite for portfolio, risk and order management, the firm subsequently integrated Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management technology solution.

With Triodos Investment Management's expanded relationship with Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions, the firm has unlocked several key features including enhanced pre-trade compliance, data consistency across its now integrated front-office processes, and the potential for adding a dedicated trading desk workflow in the future. Additionally, Bloomberg's flexible tools enable effective ESG data integration across the investment process, aligning with Triodos Investment Management's commitment to sustainable investing.

"The integration of Bloomberg's solutions has enabled us to significantly enhance our analytical capabilities, achieve more rigorous regulatory compliance, and seamlessly incorporate strict sustainable criteria into our investment decision-making processes," said William de Vries at Triodos Investment Management. "We're excited to unlock the benefits of utilizing Bloomberg's solutions as we continue to grow and advance our mission to invest with positive impact."

"This engagement underscores Bloomberg's dedication to delivering solutions that empower asset managers such as Triodos Investment Management to realize their sustainability and growth goals. We take pride in aiding Triodos in elevating their investment management capabilities, optimizing their operations, and facilitating seamless ESG integration," said Raquel Alves, Global Head of Buy-Side OMS, Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions delivers front-to-back technology workflows for the investment lifecycle through a suite of integrated offerings. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order and investment management technology solution with multi-asset decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance and post-trade workflows. Bloomberg AIM is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $22 trillion in assets. PORT and PORT Enterprise provide portfolio and risk analytics with advanced risk and return attribution models across 15,000 firms globally empowering clients to gain deeper insights into portfolios. Together, these solutions manage integrated workflows of more than 200 shared clients, including over 100 of the world's top asset managers by AUM.

About Triodos Investment Management

Triodos Investment Management (Triodos IM) connects a broad range of investors who want to make their money work for lasting, positive change with innovative entrepreneurs and sustainable businesses doing just that. In doing so, Triodos IM serves as a catalyst in sectors that are key in the transition to a world that is fairer, more sustainable and humane.

Triodos IM has built up in-depth knowledge throughout more than 25 years of impact investing in sectors such as Energy & Climate, Inclusive Finance and Sustainable Food & Agriculture. The company also invests in listed companies that materially contribute to the transition toward a sustainable society. Assets under management as per end of June 2023: EUR 5.7 billion.

Triodos IM is a globally active impact investor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Triodos Bank NV.

For more information, visit www.triodos-im.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

