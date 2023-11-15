Second Toyota Crown Model Adds Distinctive Crossover SUV to US Lineup

Exclusively Equipped with Hybrid Powertrain with Impressive 243 HP, 36 MPG Comb. and AWD Standard

Stylish Exterior with Monochromatic Grille, Sleek Design, and Available 21-inch Wheels

Premium Interior with Soft Touch Materials, Available Leather-trimmed Seating, and Panoramic Glass Roof

Quiet Cabin with Fold Flat Second Row and 6.5-foot Long Cargo Area

12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a nod to the past and an eye toward the future, Toyota announced today the North American debut of the first-ever Toyota Crown Signia. As the second entry in the U.S. Toyota Crown lineup, the 2025 Crown Signia also marks the nameplate's entry into the SUV category. For almost 70-years of Toyota history, the Toyota Crown name has become synonymous with quality and sophistication among Toyota vehicles. In 2024, the Crown Signia will add a new dimension to the ongoing legend, bringing North American customers an elevated ride and premium quality in a stylish crossover package.

Effortless Elegance: First-Ever Toyota Crown Signia SUV Arrives in 2024 (PRNewswire)

"The Toyota Crown Signia takes all of the exceptional attributes of the Toyota Crown name and shapes them into a functional, sophisticated package that customers will adore," said TMNA Group Vice President, David Christ at the product debut. "It's the first-ever entry into the crossover SUV category for Toyota's longest-running nameplate and it showcases how we continue to elevate our designs, deliver premium quality, and take Hybrid efficiency in versatile new directions."

Exclusively equipped with the Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) powertrain with On-Demand All Wheel Drive (AWD) standard, the Crown Signia will be available in XLE and Limited grades and brings refined style and impeccable comfort in a package that's sure to turn heads. Its sleek cabin offers upscale comfort with available textured leather-trimmed seating, elegant finishing touches like bronze-finished trim and color-matched, soft touch panels on the doors and dashboard, and a center console with vertical wireless charger and storage. A large full-color driver's display and floating 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen give it high tech vibe that feels like a mobile command center.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will come with the Toyota HEV system, standard. Powered by a 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motor generators, this proven tech seamlessly delivers 243 combined system net horsepower and has a preliminary manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG rating. Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive also comes standard, a highly efficient system has a dedicated rear electric motor to deliver extra traction when needed and is capable of towing up to 2,700 pounds.

The Crown Signia's performance vibe comes from a combination of its wide stance, available 21-inch wheels, and Toyota Hammerhead front end, which consists of a signature DRL and compact headlight unit and geometric lower grille. Its flowing roofline and sleek cabin give it a dramatic shape that's stylish and functional, as it houses a comfortable cabin with a roomy second row seating that folds flat to reveal a 6.5-foot-long cargo area. Five fashion forward colors will also be available, with Storm Cloud, Finish Line Red, Oxygen White, Black, and Bronze Age. Seating in a choice of Saddle Tan or Black will be available on both grades.

With the Crown Signia's debut, Toyota will soon have 19 electrified models available for sale in its U.S. model lineup. As part of Toyota's diverse approach to its carbon neutrality goals, the Toyota Crown Signia also plays a part in Toyota's "Beyond Zero" vision to reach carbon neutrality with products, services, and operations; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships in the Summer of 2024.

First Class Comfort

The Crown Signia adds a second Toyota Crown model in the US. In 2023, the Toyota Crown sedan brought the nameplate back to the U.S. after a 51-year hiatus. Globally, the Toyota Crown has been on sale since 1955 and has long set a standard for innovation and engineering quality for Toyota. It was also the first Japanese car to hit American shores back in 1958.

The Toyota Crown Signia brings the celebrated nameplate into the crossover SUV category for the first time in its history. With a name based on the term "insignia", the Crown Signia is a nod to the model's importance over the years, with this first-ever model standing as an expressive mark of the innovation, creativity, and achievements of the lineup as it drives forward into a bold new era.

The Toyota Crown Signia is assembled at the Tsutsumi Plant in Aichi Japan and uses the Toyota New Global Architecture K (TNGA-K) platform that also underpins the Crown sedan. As such, Crown Signia delivers the best of both worlds: sedan-like driving comfort and SUV versatility. Thanks to its crossover design, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia offers ample room for five in a highly maneuverable package that rides on 21-inch dark gray metallic colored alloy wheels on the Limited and black-accented 19-inch multi-spoke machine finished two tone alloy wheels on the XLE.

The TNGA-K platform helps prevent noise intrusion into the cabin, curbing vibration through the steering, floor, and body structure. Toyota engineers also spent countless hours studying and engineering reductions in noise, vibration, and harshness for the Crown Signia. Noise minimizing materials include acoustic glass on front side windows, a dash silencer, and an engine cover made of acoustic absorbing materials.

Crown Signia's seats are comfortable and stylish with moderate bolsters that cradle the front seat passengers and a lounge-like design for the rear seats. On the Limited grade, smooth, high-quality leather-trimmed seats with double stitching, quilting, and fillet piping that flows up to the headrest provide a lux look. The XLE's combination of fabric and SofTex®-trimmed seats create a modern feel.

Crown Signia comes with standard 8-way driver and 8-way passenger power seats. The power driver's seat on the Limited grade features an auto slide-away with memory function. The Crown Signia's available heated and ventilated front seats can be adjusted to three levels for added comfort. Bronze-finished trim on the dash, console, and steering wheel on all grades draws focus to functional elements, like HVAC, drive mode select button, and audio controls, so they can be easily located.

An available fixed glass Panoramic Roof with retractable shade on the Limited grade provides a light, airy feel to the interior. Up front, the center console allows for easy connection to personal devices, with a vertical wireless charger and three USB-C ports. The cup holder is designed with everyday functionality in mind, with a recessed design to help prevent drinks from spilling over to the shifter side. There is also a partition in the middle of the cup holder, maximizing its utility to fit long items like phones, tablets, and wallets.

In the rear, passengers will enjoy the comfort and convenience of dedicated air vents, two cup holders, a rear bottle holder, seatback pockets, and two USB Type-C ports standard. Cargo space is abundant on Crown Signia with a rear deck that's made for an active lifestyle, including a tonneau cover and aluminum scuff plate.

Customers who need more room to accommodate outdoor equipment or luggage will appreciate 60/40 second-row fold-flat seats with an extension panel, which provides a cargo space that is six-and-a-half feet long. The rear power liftgate allows for hands-free operation, and for convenience the rear seat release can be accessed from rear liftgate opening.

Hybrid and All Wheel Drive Across the Board

The Toyota lineup continues to expand its HEV offerings with the addition of the Crown Signia. As such, it's classified as a Super Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (SULEV) for passenger vehicle emissions. It uses an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) for optimal fuel economy.

As with all Toyota hybrids, the feeling of everyday acceleration and responsiveness is heightened by the way the electric motor boosts low-speed torque. Selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes let the driver tailor the Crown Signia's performance personality.

SPORT mode improves and sharpens throttle response. ECO mode changes the throttle and environmental logic to help the driver focus on maximizing mileage from the fuel and battery, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. Additionally, EV mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

Its Electronic On-Demand AWD employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. It works seamlessly and transparently, preemptively distributing up to 80 percent of driving force to the rear wheels which helps suppress front wheel slip during off-the-line starts. The system also enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer. Torque distribution varies with conditions, from 100:0 in constant-speed driving to 20:80 on slippery surfaces. Torque distribution can be indicated on the Multi-information Display and audio system screen.

Cutting Edge Tech with Toyota Audio Multimedia

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia comes with a 12.3-inch color Multi Information Display (MID) and 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system, standard. The MID provides a layout that is easily customized based on user preferences and provides drivers with information that fits their driving situation. Large, colorful digital "dials" are easy to read and can display a combination of information, with options like a tachometer for the performance minded driver or eco drive mode monitor for the hyper miler seeking maximum MPG.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia System (TAMM) with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Bluetooth® connectivity is standard on all grades. The system is designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technology team and is Over-the-Air Updatable. With an active Drive Connect* trial subscription, customers can take advantage of Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, and Destination Assist, which allows simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" to awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions and find Points of Interest (with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

Crown Signia's audio system was designed and tuned specifically for the vehicle for optimum audio enjoyment. The XLE grade equipped with a 6-speaker layout for crystal clear sound and for next level sound the Limited grade comes standard with an 11-speaker JBL® Premium audio system with subwoofer powered by an amplifier.

In addition to AM/FM radio, Toyota audio systems serve up a full roster of connectivity tech, including wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. Apple CarPlay includes access to Siri®, while Android Auto users can access Google Assistant. All Crown Signia grades come with a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription to Satellite Radio and HD Radio™.

A digital rearview mirror with HomeLink® universal transceiver is standard on the Limited grade and helps the driver see what's behind the vehicle with the flip of a switch to instantly provide the driver with a wide, unobstructed view from a rear camera.

To further aid outward visibility, the Limited grade has an available Panoramic View Monitor with 360-degree Overhead View and Curb View that operates in low-speed drive and reverse. For additional convenience, the Limited grade comes standard with a Smart Key System that works on all four doors and the rear liftgate, the XLE grade has a 2-door Smart Key. The Limited grade also has Digital Key capability, which enables a smartphone to be used instead of a physical key (Remote Connect trial or subscription required).

Connected Services

The Toyota Crown Signia comes with a variety of connected service capabilities and trials:

Drive Connect* : Includes one-year trial subscription of Cloud Navigation with Google Points of Interest (POI) data, Intelligent Assistant with Hey, Toyota, and Destination Assist

Service Connect* : Includes up to 10-year trial subscription with personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports

Safety Connect* : Includes up to 10-year trial subscription with Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator

Wi-Fi Connect*: Includes up-to 30-day or 3GB trial (whichever comes first) with AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot and Integrated Streaming Apple Music® and Amazon Music compatibility (Integrated Streaming requires separate subscriptions to third-party provider services)

Remote Connect: Includes 1-year trial subscription; Remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your smartwatch. Depending on grade, allows you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G network dependent.

Safety & Convenience

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia will come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) standard. This suite of safety and driver assistance technologies includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

It also has additional features such as Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Safe Exit Assist. An Advanced Technology package is also available on the Limited grade and includes features like Panoramic View Monitor, Traffic Jam Assist, Front-Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia is also equipped with eight airbags, including side curtain airbags. Toyota's Star Safety System includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Smart Stop Technology (SST).

It also has the available advanced functionality of Traffic Jam Assist when equipped with the Limited Tech Package. Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) is a driver-assistance feature that helps ease the burden of the stressful stop-and-go of a traffic jam. With an active Drive Connect subscription or trial, this system provides hands-free control of the vehicle steering, braking and acceleration at speeds under 25 mph under certain conditions. TJA is designed for limited-access roadways, and the driver monitor camera must confirm the driver's eyes are on the road for hands-free operation. The required Drive Connect subscription for Traffic Jam Assist comes as a 1-year trial on the Limited grade.

Limited Warranty & Toyota Care

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

Toyota Crown Signia also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Hogard

469-292-6791

paul.hogard@toyota.com

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America