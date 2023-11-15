JRNYS Wellness Becomes the First Weight Loss Platform to Offer Newly FDA-Approved Zepbound™ for Weight Loss

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JRNYS Wellness proudly announces it is the first weight loss platform to offer Zepbound™, a groundbreaking medication recently approved by the FDA for weight loss. This milestone underlines our commitment to providing cutting-edge treatment options to our patients.

Key highlights of JRNYS Wellness:

Revolutionary Results : Patients on our platform have experienced remarkable weight loss, with some losing up to 68 pounds.

Personalized Coaching : Each patient is paired with a dedicated coach for tailored meal planning and monthly goal setting.

Enhanced Convenience : Starting December, our patients will benefit from an integrated meal delivery service, further simplifying their weight loss journey.

Expert Guidance : Founded by Dr. Legere, a distinguished Harvard and Berkeley alumnus, JRNYS Wellness offers one-on-one consultations to customize treatment plans with the latest medications.

Efficient Process : Our patients can expect to receive their prescribed medications with insurance approvals within just 3-4 days of initiating the program.

Inclusive Options : We also provide non-insurance options for patients who may not qualify for traditional coverage.

Transformative Health Benefits: Our platform has been instrumental in helping patients reverse PCOS symptoms and effectively manage menopause and hormone regulation.

Clinical Study Insights on Zepbound™:

Significant Weight Loss : Clinical trials revealed that adults taking Zepbound™ at the highest dose lost an average of 48 pounds.

Pioneering Treatment : Zepbound™ is the only approved treatment that activates both GIP and GLP-1 receptors.

Groundbreaking Trials : The approval of Zepbound™ was based on results from the phase 3 SURMOUNT-1 and SURMOUNT-2 trials. In SURMOUNT-1, which involved 2,539 adults with obesity or excess weight, participants experienced substantial weight loss over 72 weeks, compared to those on placebo.

Remarkable Outcomes: At the highest dose of 15 mg, 1 in 3 patients lost over 58 pounds, which is more than 25% of their body weight.

JRNYS Wellness remains dedicated to pioneering in the realm of weight loss and overall health enhancement, leveraging the latest in medical advancements to offer exceptional care and support to our patients. For more information, visit the platform at https://jrnys.com.

