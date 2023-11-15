LIGHTBOX TEAMS UP WITH ROSEATE AND THE FUTURE ROCKS FOR FIRST FORAY INTO DESIGN COLLABORATIONS

Lightbox to become exclusive provider of lab-grown diamonds to Roseate and to debut an exclusive eight-piece capsule with The Future Rocks

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox, the innovative lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, announced today that it has entered into new design-driven collaboration partnerships with Roseate, the sustainably-minded, pearl fine jewelry brand and The Future Rocks, the global online marketplace fully focused on lab-grown jewelry. Aimed at expanding its fashion jewelry offering, Lightbox's partnerships with Roseate and The Future Rocks will enable it to broaden its product assortment, retail visibility and customer engagement.

The Joy Collection, jewelry partnership between Lightbox and The Future Rocks (PRNewswire)

"Lightbox's reputation as a leader the lab-grown diamond space, as well as our sustainability and quality credentials, combined with Element Six's patented technology and innovation, have allowed us to foster relationships with some of the best retail partners in the world and we are thrilled to expand on that with our first two design-driven collaborations," said Lightbox CEO Antoine Borde. "Roseate and The Future Rocks are incredible creative and commercial partners who offer us the opportunity to continue to develop new product offerings, engage new audiences and expand our presence globally," added Borde.

"Roseate is a collection of fine jewelry that sees pearls anew. We're also committed to sustainability that, for us specifically, means traceability to source," said Roseate Founder Pamela Cloud. "To that end, we have partnered with Lightbox for all lab-grown diamonds used in the Roseate collection. We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with them with the addition of the Light Wand to benefit Billion Oyster Project, and their work to restore a healthy, biodiverse New York Harbor."

"The Future Rocks offers a new way to discover and celebrate future-forward jewelry. Exploring new materials, such as lab-grown diamonds, is just the start of this journey," said The Future Rocks Founder & CEO Anthony Tsang. "We are delighted to be partnering with Lightbox on the exclusive Joy Collection, offering pieces in dazzling colors and shapes. Through the selection of playful lab-grown diamond jewelry, we believe this collection will bring a sense of daily delight to our global customers."

Roseate, the fine jewelry brand specializing in South Seas and Tahitian pearls, which was founded by former Tiffany & Co. executives, launched in May of this year, and recently opened a new retail store on Bleecker Street in Manhattan's West Village. In addition to exclusively providing stones for all Roseate pieces that feature lab-grown diamonds, Lightbox also collaborated on a new piece for the Roseate Wands collection that gives back to organizations working to support healthy oceans. The Lightbox x Roseate Light Wand is a slender scepter pendant, topped with beautiful, brilliant lab-grown diamonds and accented with glowing mother-of-pearl, responsibly farmed in Western Australia that is a signature of the Roseate brand. Offered in white, yellow and rose 18K gold, and featuring white and blush pink Lightbox lab-grown diamonds, the pendant retails for $2,000 with a 22-24 inch chain or on its own for $1,600. The Light Wand is available for purchase today on both brand websites and at the new Roseate store. Lightbox and Roseate will be donating 20% of the price of every piece sold to Billion Oyster Project, in support of their work in restoring oyster reefs in New York Harbor through public education initiatives.

Next month, Lightbox and Hong Kong-based The Future Rocks, the two-year old online marketplace fully focused on lab-grown diamond jewelry, will debut the Joy Collection, a collaborative capsule of fresh and accessible pieces designed by The Future Rocks, featuring exceptional Lightbox lab-grown diamonds in an array of cuts and colors and set in future-forward materials. The 8-piece capsule showcases Lightbox's white, blush pink and pale blue stones in a variety of cuts, including round brilliant, princess and trillion, artfully clustered on delicate rings, earrings and necklaces. The easy to wear silhouettes are designed to mix, match and stack and each element, from the stud settings to the bracelet cords are made from 100 percent recycled PET materials. Prices range from $350 to $1,100 and the Lightbox Joy Collection will be sold exclusively on thefuturerocks.com.

These dynamic partnerships will complement Lightbox's current distribution which encompasses 165 retail doors across the US and Canada, including Nordstrom, Reeds Jewelers and Bloomingdale's along with international shipping from its website to over 75 countries.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is an innovative lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Built on more than 70 years of Element Six's ground-breaking science and patented technology, Lightbox manufactures its high-quality, lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue and white at its state-of-the-art facility in Gresham, Oregon using 100% renewable wind energy. With a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at lightboxjewelry.com.

ABOUT ROSEATE

Roseate is a female-founded jewelry brand expressing the magic of saltwater pearls in a new way. Born in water and designed in New York City, the collection focuses on South Seas and Tahitian pearls, and Mother-of-Pearl. The collection is produced with ethically with sustainably sourced materials and hand crafted in the United States. It begins with the oyster, one of the very few living creatures that creates gems — enchanting, luminous pearls. Roseate believes in keeping our waters beautiful and have partnered with Conservation International, Billion Oyster Project and Pure Earth to support their important work in preserving natural environments. Roseate is available at roseatejewelry.com and a stand-alone retail store in New York's West Village.

ABOUT THE FUTURE ROCKS

THE FUTURE ROCKS is the world's premier destination for future-forward jewelry. Future-forward materials, including recycled materials, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones, are at the heart of all the pieces under THE FUTURE ROCKS' universe, making a powerful statement while leaving a gentler legacy.

The Lightbox X Roseate Light Wand collection. 20% of sales goes to The Billion Oyster Project (PRNewswire)

