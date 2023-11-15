Mickey Alam Khan launches Luxury Roundtable, a global member network and luxury program for luxury professionals, luxury marketers and wealth managers

New plug-and-play luxury program for individuals and companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury expert Mickey ALAM KHAN has launched Luxury Roundtable, a new international network and luxury program for luxury professionals, luxury marketers and wealth managers who cater to wealthy and UHNW consumers that combines learning, knowhow and networking.

The network, hosted at LuxuryRoundtable.com, will provide learning and intelligence, peer networking with luxury leaders, digital and in-person events and Luxury Class workshops. Luxury Roundtable's tools, content and intelligence are intended to sharpen and enhance the global luxury credentials and knowledge of members.

"Luxury Roundtable's purpose is to make its members the most authoritative, informed and connected luxury professionals as they interact with clients, prospects and peers," Mr. Alam Khan says.

"Wealthy clients want to work with experts who understand them, their lifestyles, desires and needs," he says. "Very often, they are as informed as the people who cater to them. Which means being on top of your game is not an option.

"Across diverse luxury sectors, Luxury Roundtable will not only enhance the stature of individual members, but also act as a readymade plug-and-play luxury program for corporate members."

Repository of luxury knowhow

A veteran of the luxury, media, real estate, marketing and mobile worlds, Mr. Alam Khan is founder of the Luxury Daily, American Marketer, Mobile Marketer and Mobile Commerce Daily publications. He is also the 11th generation in his family real estate business.

Mr. Alam Khan is a sought-after keynote speaker for in-person and digital conferences on topics such as "Key Luxury Trends Impacting Luxury Consumers, Brands and Professionals," "Luxury Marketing and Retail Best Practices," "5 Essentials of Luxury" and "How to Become a Better Luxury Professional and Brand."

Luxury Roundtable membership is ideal for professionals and companies operating in fashion and leather goods, retail, real estate, marketing, agencies, PR, research, design, wealth management, financial services, travel, hotels, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, automotive, jets, yachts, art, auctions, beauty, wellness, sports, media, law, academia, nonprofits, technology and manufacturing.

Luxury Roundtable offers options for individual and corporate members.

Annual benefits include 24 special trend reports, exclusive newsletters, 24 webinar/podcast interviews with leading luxury brand executives and experts and four Luxury Class workshops. Membership also includes discounted access to in-person and digital conferences, invitations to receptions and mixers, access to Official Partners and the right to display the Luxury Roundtable logo on member digital and print materials and media.

Franchising operations across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the United States will follow. Inquiries are welcome.

Conference registration open: The first Luxury Roundtable in-person conference, Luxury Outlook Summit (LuxuryOutlookSummit.com), is being hosted Jan. 17 in New York.

