WSWA ANNOUNCES ACCESS LIVE 2024 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS, KEYNOTE SPEAKERS, HEMP-BEVERAGE EXHIBITORS, CELEBRITY BRAND ATTENDEES AND MORE

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) released its Access LIVE 2024 schedule of events, including a keynote by former IBM Chief Innovation Officer Linda Bernardi, the first-ever exhibitors from the hemp-beverage industry, and exclusive attendee access to WSWA's SipSource analysts and data. The can't-miss event brings together all three tiers of the beverage alcohol industry, including wholesalers from 40-plus different companies and all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Access LIVE will be held January 29 to February 1, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Register for Access LIVE today at AccessLIVE.wswa.org! (PRNewswire)

The event boasts a future-focused keynote with author, entrepreneur, futurist, innovator and technology provocateur Linda Bernardi concentrating on the technological innovations currently disrupting the industry, which promise to continue changing the way business is done for decades to come.

2024 ACCESS LIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

New to Access LIVE is a Hemp Beverage Neighborhood that will feature emerging brands competing in the growing marketplace of intoxicating hemp-derived products, creating opportunities and challenges for the beverage alcohol industry. It is important for all three tiers to understand the innovations and players bringing these socially sensitive products to market.

WSWA's PRINCIPLES FOR COMPREHENSIVE FEDERAL LEGISLATION AND

OVERSIGHT OF THE ADULT-USE CANNABIS SUPPLY CHAIN

Access LIVE attendees will also hear from WSWA SipSource Analysts and industry veterans Danny Brager and Dale Stratton as they offer exclusive access to the latest on- and off-premise data usually reserved for subscribers, as well as a preview of the new, highly anticipated forecasting capabilities created with development partners Kearney and NielsenIQ. SipSource is the most trusted wine and spirits industry data source covering changes in trends across channels based upon aggregated distributor depletion data.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SIPSOURCE

Back by popular demand is The Hub, a one-stop shop for brand innovation and development located in Access HQ. This space offers a variety of solutions for exhibiting brands looking to grow, develop and stand out — free, high-quality video and photo product shots in the Content Lab, one-on-one advisory sessions with distribution experts at the Brand Building Bar, and in-the-glass demonstrations in the Mixology workshop with industry tastemakers.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE HUB

Access LIVE is the place to see and be seen for craft, startup and small-production brands looking to get to market and find wholesaler partners. WSWA's Access Craft initiative will launch the third edition of its FREE, one-of-a-kind Distribution Playbook, a compilation of WSWA's Access Craft Advisory Council's shared experiences, sage advice and best practices of what it takes to build a brand, get to market and connect with consumers. Join a growing number of celebrity and craft brands launching at Access LIVE to take advantage of the largest gathering of beverage alcohol wholesalers in the country!

REGISTER FOR ACCESS LIVE

Celebrity brands attending include The Sassenach Scotch Whisky (Sam Heughan), Dos Primos Tequila (Thomas Rhett), BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon (Jamie Foxx), Senior Rio Tequila (Joe Monegna), Renais Gin (Emma Watson), Whiskey Jypsi (Eric Church), Fletcha Azul Tequila (Mark Wahlberg), and Fraser & Thompson (Michael Bublé).

WSWA is also pleased to announce a growing list of 2024 sponsors and major industry players such as Campari, Casa Maestri, Pour Agency, The Spearhead Group, Dimensional Insight, The Acceleration Group (TAG), Harvest Hill, Creamy Creations, Speakeasy, Bushwacker Spirits, Jalisco International Imports, Liquid Productions, Via Carota Cocktails and BrandMuscle.

We are also excited to announce the following suppliers are attending: Banfi, Bronco Wine Company, Jackson Family Wines, Disaronno, M.S. Walker Brands, Branca, Sugarland's Distilling Company, Western Spirits, Bogle Family Wine, Southern Champion, Hotaling, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Caymus, Harvest Hill, Riboli Wines, WX Brands, plus international associations representing Australia, New Zealand, France and Spain, and more.

SPONSOR ACCESS LIVE!

To register, find exhibit information, learn about sponsorship opportunities or view the FULL schedule, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or contact the hotline at 202-371-5682.

Members of the media can request credentials here. Podcasters can reserve podcast booths by emailing Alena McGonigle at alena@wswa.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Bilello

Executive Vice President, Strategic Communications & Marketing

michael@wswa.org | (202) 716-4805

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America