DEEPX Honored with Three CES Innovation Awards 2024 for Leading-Edge AI Chip Tech

Korean fabless startup unleashes world's most innovative AI chip technology — ultra-gap source technology

- DEEPX is honored with three CES Innovation Awards 2024 in its core focus areas: Computer Hardware, Embedded Technology, and Robotics.

- The brand is a fabless AI chipmaker with world-leading innovation in cutting-edge source technologies — specifically ultra-gap source technology.

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX (CEO, Lokwon Kim), an AI chipmaking startup, is announcing that its proprietary ultra-gap source technology for AI chips has been recognized with three CES Innovation Awards 2024 — in Computer Hardware, Embedded Technology, and Robotics — ahead of the January 2024 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the world's largest electronics exhibition since 1967, CES' Innovation Awards, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), have served as a global beacon for technological innovation. DEEPX is the first AI chip company in the world to be honored with CES Innovation Awards in all three categories, and the brand anticipates that the positive recognition from these awards will soon be shared more broadly, through expanding international partnerships and attracting further investment.

The following DEEPX solutions were recognized:

Embedded Technology categor y : An "All-in-4 AI Total Solution" consisting of four AI chips optimized for AI capabilities and performance that can be applied to various embedded systems

Computer Hardware category: The DX-H1 , a technology specialized in minimizing energy consumption in high-performance AI computation processing in servers and data centers to reduce carbon emissions

Robotics category: The DX-M1 module, which innovatively realizes the intelligentization of edge devices such as robots for unmanned industrial sites and social infrastructure as well as daily life

Each of these solutions utilizes DEEPX's ultra-gap source technology, its core and independently developed technology. The brand's AI chip source solutions offer the latest AI algorithm support technology for edge AI applications, GPU-level high AI accuracy, and the world's highest effective power-to-performance ratio. DEEPX is also the only AI chip company in the world to offer: an All-in-4 AI Total Solution consisting of four products optimized for various AI applications; technology that minimizes on-chip SRAM and off-chip DRAM usage requirements to minimize AI technology implementation costs; and DEEPX Software Development Environment (DXNNTM) technology that can unify and support four AI chip products for development of various AI applications. In addition, DEEPX is actively honing the cutting edge of AI chip technology and striving to lead the way — it currently has over 200 patents pending in the U.S., China, and Korea, the most in the world for edge AI chip development.

"DEEPX set out from the start to dominate the global market by developing the world's best AI chip source technology, and, through hard work and dynamic innovation, we have already set the standard for AI chip technology," remarked DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim. "The fact that the first solution we developed — ultra-gap source technology — has been recognized with three CES Innovation Awards is an immense honor and a truly promising start. As we move forward, we will continue to challenge ourselves to constantly develop new technologies so that the name 'DEEPX' will be synonymous with 'the world's best original technology company'."

Founded in anticipation of an era when artificial intelligence will be as ubiquitous as electricity and Wi-Fi, DEEPX develops the underlying technology for high-performance AI chips and computing solutions that can make all electronic devices intelligent. DEEPX's AI chips are optimized for various AI applications, improving the energy efficiency of AI devices and enabling efficient AI functions. Currently, DEEPX is cooperating with customers such as Hyundai Kia Motors Robotics LAB, POSCO DX, and Jahwa Electronics, which signed a mass production cooperation agreement earlier this year. The brand is also expanding cooperation with more than 30 global companies in smart cameras, control and security systems, robots, AI medical devices, and AI servers, while it scales up business globally, especially in

the United States

,

China

, and

Taiwan

region

.

