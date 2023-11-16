Reaching new heights, LAMARQUE celebrates its 10-year anniversary milestone and recent win as CAFA Womenswear Designer of the Year

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LAMARQUE, a contemporary leather and luxury apparel brand designed in Montreal, Canada hosted an unforgettable celebratory evening at the recently inaugurated Port of Montreal Tower. The event was conceived as a thank you to its community of supporters who have played an important part in the brand's remarkable growth into a globally respected brand, worn and loved by fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The evening was extra special with a range of activities, including a fashion presentation of the brand's infamous ICONICS collection as well as a visual retrospective of the last decade. In attendance were the 'who's who' of the Montreal fashion industry including friends of the brand, media, photographers, stylists, models, influencers and creators.

LAMARQUE Creative Director Ifigenia Hill at the 10th anniversary event. Photo by Karel Chladek (CNW Group/LAMARQUE) (PRNewswire)

In addition to celebrating the brand's 10-year anniversary this Fall, Design Director & Co-Founder Ifigenia Hill recently took home the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2023 Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA).

"Receiving the CAFA award is significant validation and a testament to the hard work over the past decade," says Ifigenia Hill "As I reflect on our journey, I take great pride in our ability to always anticipate our customers' needs while remaining faithful to our brand's essence. We've evolved with HER (the LAMARQUE woman), and I look forward to introducing new product lines and expanding into new markets in the coming years."

LAMARQUE has embraced a year brimming with excitement and enduring milestones as it eagerly anticipates another decade of pushing the boundaries of design & innovation.

About LAMARQUE:

LAMARQUE was founded in 2013 in Montreal's garment district. Design Director Ifigenia Hill joined forces with one of North America's leather industry pioneers & third-generation leather tanners, harmonizing design innovation with heritage leather expertise to create a label with a focus on perfecting the leather biker jacket. A decade later, LAMARQUE has evolved into a brand that flashes prominently on the fashion radar. LAMARQUE is sold in 600+ retail locations globally, both online and in-store. Major retailers include Simons, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie & Neiman Marcus.

