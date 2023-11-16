US Capital Global to Provide $100MM in Debt Financing for Laser Light Companies

Global private group with over 25 years' experience leads debt financing for Laser Light Companies

Financing accelerates Laser Light's initial phase of world's first converged on-demand all-optical network

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Capital Global has entered into a term sheet to provide credit facilities totaling a minimum of $100 million (USD) to Laser Light Companies ("Laser Light"), which is designing and building an advanced global platform that will be the world's first converged on-demand optical network. Laser Light plans to use the new credit facilities to support its accelerated Beta roll-out of its next-generation data infrastructure across 5 continents in partnership with Nokia Technologies.

"We are honored to have US Capital Global with us to enable our unique converged data platform as they not only share our vision but also have the ability to provide Laser Light with debt financing on a global scale. With their support, along with, Nokia's worldwide partnership, we will be able to accelerate our Beta deployment plans to address the ever-growing and dynamic demands for data – globally, regionally, and at the Far Edge," stated Bob Brumley, Chairman and CEO of Laser Light Companies.

"Over the past several years, US Capital Global has provided and advised billions in debt and equity financing for businesses in a variety of industries including technology and telecommunications industries," said Ish Spencer, MD and partner at US Capital Global. "We are pleased to be offering our financial services to Laser Light Companies and supporting them with initial debt financing of $100 million."

Laser Light is being advised by DelMorgan & Co. (www.delmorganco.com), an internationally recognized investment banking firm, as lead strategic transaction advisor in connection with the Laser Light's raising of equity and debt to enable the company to accelerate and scale its global deployment of infrastructure. "We are excited by the debt facility that has been offered to Laser Light by US Capital Global," stated Neil Morganbesser, President & CEO of DelMorgan, "and we are excited as we expect it to further unlock additional financing opportunities that will enable Laser Light to create the next-generation optical network, revolutionizing the availability of high-throughput / low-latency connectivity for users around the world."

About Laser Light Companies

Laser Light Companies is the world leader in the design, build and operation of an advanced global networking platform. Laser Light will deliver a first-of-a-kind 21st century data platform that will transform the way high volume data communications traffic is carried and distributed. Using a hybrid approach converging terrestrial, sub-sea, and space domains; an end-to-end software architecture, favoring "always best route, best latency"; and a unique business model which emphasizes efficiency, and operational simplicity, the Laser Light all-optical platform will connect companies, countries, and continents at high speed, more flexibly, securely and economically than ever before. Laser Light Companies is doing for the network what cloud did for compute. For more information, please visit www.laserlightcomms.com

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital formation services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

