FEED THE NEED TOWNHALL ENTERS A NEW DECADE OF HELPING THOSE IN NEED

Pro athletes and prominent community figures lend a helping hand at the11th annual Feed the Need TownHall Cleveland – "United We Stand, Together We Serve."

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When they're not giving it their all on the field, top Cleveland professional athletes and superstars show up off the field to give back. Feed The Need will help serve 4,000 free turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall on Tuesday, November 21, from 11-5 pm. Feed The Need enters a new decade of helping those in need at TownHall in Ohio City.

Lending a hand to help serve those in need include David Njoku, Greg Newsome II, Kareem Hunt, Anthony Walker, Jr., Wyatt Teller, and David Bell. As in the past, many of the players find their way to TownHall to support their teammates. Cleveland QB Legend Bernie Kosar and former great Josh Cribbs will serve as well. Coaching Legend Jim Tressel returns to show his hometown support. Many of our loyal sponsors stop by to serve and soak up all the goodwill going on at Feed The Need.

TownHall, the country's first 100% non-GMO restaurant and a staple of Cleveland's revitalization efforts, leads this annual initiative.

"TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last decade and is proud to continue supporting the local community," says TownHall owner Bobby George. "This event is the highlight of our year." Since 2013, over 40,000 meals have been served by Jim Brown, Bernie Kosar, Joe Thomas, Joe Haden, TJ Ward, Dwayne Wade, Joel Bitonio, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, and UFC Champ, Stipe Miocic.

TownHall continues their efforts to support the community by collecting gently used outerwear, hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens, and jackets. The outerwear can be dropped off at TownHall and their sister restaurant, Rebol. They will be available for the less fortunate during Feed The Need.

Donations can be made by dropping off at either location or downloading their co-branded app (TownHall+Rebol) and selecting curbside dropoff. A member of their team will come and collect the donation. Everyone that donates will also receive a free organic coffee or bone broth.

As always, TownHall will be raising and matching funds to further support St. Augustine's ongoing efforts to feed those in need. 100% of donations will go directly to St. Augustine to make a small impact on their incredible commitment to providing for our community three times a day, 364 days a year.

"Every year, we strive to make this event more impactful. We're able to do that thanks to our partnerships with local homeless shelters, especially St. Augustine," says George.

https://www.gofundme.com/7th-annual-feed-the-needTownHall is hosting their 3RD Annual Feed The Need in Columbus the day before.

