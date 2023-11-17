Mistplay® Recognized as One of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay Inc. , the leading loyalty app for mobile gamers, has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2024 . The selection is part of the 24th annual editorial competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. and recognizes the organizations that lead the nation in creating exceptional places to work.

Mistplay® ranked among Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2024 (CNW Group/Mistplay) (PRNewswire)

Over the past year, Mistplay has scaled to over 200 employees globally while maintaining core values and embracing a culture that thrives on innovation and inclusion. This recognition speaks to the company's commitment to fostering an exceptional employee experience in today's hybrid work environment.

Mistplay has continued to roll out a variety of new initiatives and benefits to deliver further value to employees on a daily basis:

Flexible "Mistdays" to replace traditional sick days, reducing the stigma for taking a mental health day or prioritizing other personal needs, as well as an extra "Celebration Day".

In-office catered meals twice a week alongside sponsored bi-weekly virtual team lunches.

Twice per year in-person off-site events accompanying monthly virtual all-hands meetings.

Dedicated personal budgets for learning and development, plus monthly team budgets for team bonding activities.

Increased Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution matching of 100% up to 5% of base salary.

New parental leave policy with additional top-up benefits to the standard provincial programs.

"At Mistplay, we believe our strength lies in empowering employees to thrive, and being recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers is a testament to the people programs that we developed to allow employees to be their best," said Steffania Campagnolo, Chief People Officer, Mistplay. "I am genuinely excited for the future of Mistplay and the potential of the people that work here. My hope is that others will want to join this fun and challenging journey of ours."

Mistplay recently celebrated the grand opening of a new office in Toronto, Ontario which compliments its Montreal headquarters and will serve as launch pad for company growth into next year. This dual-city approach, continuously fueled by an employee referral program, internship program, and strong inbound applicants, aims to further tap into Canada's diverse talent pool.

Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

Copyright 2023 Mistplay, Inc.

About Mistplay:

Mistplay is the #1 loyalty app for mobile gamers. Our community of millions of engaged mobile gamers uses Mistplay to discover new games to play and earn rewards. Headquartered in Montreal and launched in 2016, Mistplay has climbed the ranks as a media source for game publishers, most recently ranking Top 5 Best media sources for Global ROI and Retention in the 2023 Singular ROI Index. Follow Mistplay on LinkedIn for company news and updates or read more about how to partner with us here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mistplay