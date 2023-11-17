This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including Disney's support of student veterans and L'Oréal's awards to women in STEM.
- Dove and Open Source Afro Hair Library Launch Code my Crown: the World's First Complete and Free Guide for Coding Textured Hair and Protective Styles in Video Games
Created by Black 3D artists, Code my Crown provides step-by-step instructions and 360-degree photo mapping so that any developer – anywhere – can build and better represent Black hair textures and styles in the digital world.
- Disney Supports Next Generation of Military Veteran Leaders with $1 Million Donation to Student Veterans of America
With this donation, Disney becomes the founding sponsor of the upcoming SVA Career Center, which will empower veterans with the tools and guidance they need to successfully transition into the civilian workforce. This transformational initiative will unlock veterans' full potential like never before.
- L'Oréal USA Announces 2023 For Women in Science Awardees, Marking 20-Year Commitment to Women in STEM
"This initiative has become a hallmark for our company, which for two decades has given women in STEM the visibility and resource contributions needed to help them excel in their fields, advance their careers and establish themselves as leaders and role models for the next generation of girls and young women," said Marissa Pagnani McGowan, L'Oréal Groupe's Chief Sustainability Officer for North America.
- BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the 2023 40 Under 40 List
The 40 Under 40 Class of 2023 showcases a remarkable assembly of young Black visionaries and changemakers making their mark in their respective industries, including technology & stem, business, creative arts & entertainment, finance, media, fashion & beauty, political & social impact, and sports.
- Miss International Queen USA™ Pageant for Trans Women Announced as Official Preliminary for International Pageant
Miss International Queen™, the world's biggest pageant for transgender women held annually in Thailand, announced a new U.S.-based franchise Miss International Queen USA™ as the first official preliminary to the international pageant by U.S. nonprofit organization, Be the Transformational Change Fund.
- Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition Awards $3.2 Million Dollars to 36 Entrepreneurs at Third Annual "Demo Day"
"As Founder and CEO, I am deeply grateful to Black Ambition for believing in me, holding space for me, and breaking down barriers. It's clear that Black Ambition is more than a prize award, it's a shift in expectation for our culture," said Grand Prize Winner Antoinette Banks, CEO and Founder of Expert IEP.
- Native American Rights Fund and the Walton Family Foundation Announce First-of-its-Kind Tribal Water Institute
It will provide Tribal Nations resources and training to advocate for their water rights and develop water policy solutions. The Walton Family Foundation is making a three-year, $1.4 million commitment to launch the Institute.
- New Deloitte Study Reveals Most U.S. Workers 'Cover' Their Identities at Work to Their -- and Their Employers' -- Detriment
Among the top reasons workers cite for covering are so that others don't think less of them, to avoid negative stereotypes, and to be seen as competent and/or valuable, highlighting ongoing fears of discrimination and unconscious bias in the workplace.
- Plan International USA surpasses $200 million campaign goal to fight gender inequality
"We set out to ensure that girls were safe, educated and economically empowered," Shanna Marzilli, chief executive officer and president of Plan International USA, said. "What we found is that girls are best positioned to understand and solve the challenges they face. When given resources and opportunities, they can lead positive change in their communities."
- The Home Depot Foundation Surpasses $500 Million Invested in Veteran Causes, Commits $750 Million by 2030
Through this incremental $250 million, the Foundation, its nonprofit partners and Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, will focus primarily on affordable housing issues and impact an estimated 50,000 veterans.
- Knorr Celebrates the Power of Connection with Unique "Taste of Home" Campaign
To kick off this multi-faceted campaign, Knorr collaborated with emerging Vietnamese-American artist Faith Cao and Filipino-American artist Amira Humes to create large-scale murals in major cities. The installations serve as a visual representation of the profound impact that authentic flavors can have on an individual's life, inspiring them to share their art and stories with the world.
- OrCam Technologies Unveils OrCam Read 3 - First AI-Driven All-In-One Solution for People with Low Vision and Visual Impairments
OrCam Read 3 will change the way individuals with vision loss and reading difficulties interact with visual materials. Just point the device at a book, computer screen, product packaging or any text, and the AI technology will loudly and clearly read the text aloud or through earphones. It even supports 17 different languages.
