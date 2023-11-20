25Home Makes Premium Furniture Affordable, Proudly Announces Black Friday Sales

25Home is a high-end retailer of boutique sectionals, coffee tables, chairs, sofas, and other furniture pieces. The brand is announcing munificent discounts during the upcoming Black Friday sale.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Among dozens of furniture companies contesting the title of the brand with best Black Friday deals, 25Home stands out with exemplary deals, discounts, and products.

25Home is an California-based direct-from-manufacturer furniture brand committed to ensuring everyone looking for high-quality furniture can find it at affordable prices. 25Home's regular discounts have helped numerous American shoppers buy top-end furniture without breaking the bank, but the brand underscored that the freshly launched Black Friday deals will cast a tall shadow over all previous discounts.

Free shipping on all products site-wide, paying in installments via Afterpay and Sezzle, price match guarantees, and unbeatable 65% flash sale on select products are just some of the many perks of shopping at 25Home now, and especially in the upcoming weeks.

The brand has officially launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Carnival event, both of which are set to run from the 12th of November through December 3rd. A broad spectrum of highly popular furniture products is included in these deals; from modern dining room sets and bedroom furniture to living room sets and accent chairs, customers can find a range of inexpensive top-grade furniture products at 25Home.

The opportunity to pay in installments works in synergy with a myriad of available discounts on select 25Home products to enable consumers on a cash-strapped budget to purchase and own products without breaking the bank.

Moreover, products featured in 25Home's Black Friday sale enjoy a munificent discount with code BLACK, UP TO 65% OFF.

Beyond that, this furniture company launched a limited-time Flash Sale event with discounts reaching up to 65%. This remarkable sale is whittling thousands of dollars off the price tags of dozens of highly sought-after furniture pieces like Feathers Chaise Sectional, Armchairs, Open Sectional Loungers, Plume Sofas, Feathers Ottomans, and numerous other products.

The company's spokesperson highlighted that all 25Home customers can use AfterPay and Sezzle to purchase their chosen products and pay for them at a later date, stating:

"At 25Home, we are excited to offer our customers the convenience and flexibility of Afterpay, a popular "buy now, pay later" service. Afterpay allows you to make purchases on our website and pay for them in four interest-free installments, giving you the freedom to enjoy your products immediately while managing your budget effectively," 25Home's spokesperson said.

25Home specializes in custom-made furniture. It sources materials from trustworthy long-time partners but its team is sketching, designing, assembling, and creating each furniture piece from top to bottom. The firm has built a reputation for not compromising quality for anything, yet managing to deliver its products much quicker than competing alternatives.

The list of exclusive perks all 25Home customers are privy to also encompasses free curbside shipping. The company prides itself on rapid hassle-free shipping and even despite the rigorous quality checks and inspections that all furniture is subjected to, the efficiency of 25Home's team enables the company to ship products within merely 2 days of orders being processed:

"We take great pride in providing our customers with the finest furniture at the most competitive prices and free shipping sitewide. Our first priority is your pleasant shopping, that is what we work extremely hard to ensure. We ship everything we make from the Sacramento area. Shipping times differ based on the type of shipment and the destination," the company's spokesperson continued.

Hundreds of satisfied shoppers have dubbed 25Home the ultimate one-stop shop for all of their furniture needs. Confident that its customers will be completely satisfied with their purchases both price and quality-wise, 25Home is backing its products with a comprehensive 30-day money-back guarantee.

To top it off, 25Home is also offering a 100% price match guarantee, ensuring its customers that the prices that are currently listed will remain as such throughout the entirety of the Black Friday event.

25Home is reminding its customers that the Black Friday Sales Carnival event is in full swing lasting until 12.03. and is reminding buyers to use the exclusive promo code "BLACK" on their purchases. More information about 25Home is available on the company's official website.

Contact details:

Business: 25Home

Contact Name: Ivy

Contact Email: affiliate@25home.com

Website: https://25home.com/

Country: United States

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 25Home Furniture