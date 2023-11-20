AUO is Driving the Future of Smart Mobility at CES 2024

Company to Showcase Inventive In-Vehicle Display Technology and Solutions – the Smart Cockpit 2024, including the CES 2024 Innovation Awards "Best of Innovation" Honoree, Micro LED Display Technology and other Advanced Mobility Displays

HSINCHU, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUO – one of the world's largest providers of advanced display technology and solutions – will be "Driving the Future of Smart Mobility" at CES 2024, West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 5667) from January 9-12, 2024.

The Interactive Transparent Window, which integrates high transparency, high-brightness, and clear Micro LED displays into vehicle side windows, received recognition as a CES Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. (PRNewswire)

In the rising smart mobility tendency, advanced display solutions are highlighting their pivotal role in enhancing in-vehicle user experiences. At the exhibition, AUO will highlight its crucial role in the smart cockpit by showcasing its technological breakthroughs, including the Best of Innovation Honoree "Interactive Transparent Window" and the Innovation Awards Honoree "Rollable RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment)" in the CES 2024 Innovation Awards' In-Vehicle Entertainment category.

"The AUO Smart Cockpit 2024 not only demonstrates our vision and capability to bring advanced smart displays to the global mobility industry, but also our commitment to change the way automakers can design their interiors," said Dr. Frank Ko, Chief Executive Officer and President of AUO. "Our achievements at the CES Innovation Awards illustrate how we can make the possibilities of future mobility a reality with our technology."

The AUO Smart Cockpit 2024 showcases the all-surrounding in-vehicle visual experience by enabling a fully immersive experience for drivers and passengers through AUO's advanced display solutions, including its next-generation Micro LED and AmLED (AUO Adaptive mini LED) displays, which changes how screens can be installed in vehicles. Micro LED Displays have unique properties with multiple forms and can be applied throughout the vehicle, in areas such as rear seat displays and vehicle windows. Altogether, showing how AUO's innovations shape into possibilities.

Interactive Transparent Window - Integrates high transparent, high-brightness, and clear Micro LED displays into vehicle side windows, incorporating touch functionality to meet passengers' diverse needs. It offers standard entertainment features, online video conferences and interactive AR experiences. Additionally, by connecting with exterior cameras, it provides passengers with warnings of approaching vehicles and the surrounding environment when disembarking from the vehicle, thereby proactively enhancing transportation safety. This innovative Micro LED display solution is recognized as the CES Best of Innovation Honoree.

Rollable RSE - is the world's first rollable rear-seat entertainment display*, leveraging the flexible and bendable advantages of Micro LED technology. The display can be rolled up and concealed within the front seat backrest when rear-seat passengers are not using it, offering greater design flexibility. This feature gives rear-seat passengers a comfortable and spacious ride with clear and bright, high-definition image quality in the space-limited cockpit.

The AUO smart cockpit solution enhances the in-vehicle experience for passengers. By pushing the boundaries in this field, AUO is setting new smart mobility standards and revolutionizing automotive interiors. Over the years, AUO has established a robust implementation capability through cooperation with automotive partners. This has been strategic in AUO's aspiration to efficiently introduce innovative technologies into the market, thereby solidifying AUO's influential role in shaping a transformative impact on the industry and in CES 2024.

* Based on the available market research information as of November 20, 2023.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for smart mobility, industrial intelligence, energy, retail, healthcare, as well as enterprise and education. The company is headquartered in Taiwan, and operates in Asia, the US, and Europe with a global team of 38,000 employees. Notably, AUO demonstrates continuous efforts in ESG development, leading excellence and achievements in sustainability, and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since 2010. AUO's consolidated net revenue in 2022 was USD 8.03 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global.

ABOUT AUO MOBILITY:

With world-leading innovative display technology at its core, AUO has been deeply rooted in the field of automotive display for over 20 years, and has become a trusted and critical component supplier in the automotive industry. AUO as one of the top three suppliers of automotive panels, through the human machine interface integration of in-vehicle displays, automotive systems, embedded sensors, and software services, has progressively expanded its smart cockpit solutions.

The Rollable RSE is the world’s first rollable rear-seat entertainment display*, recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree, leveraging the flexible and bendable advantages of Micro LED technology to provide greater design flexibility. (PRNewswire)

