Franzia Wines is Spreading Holiday Cheer with the Release of Limited-Edition Cabernet Sauvignon Holiday Box and Matching Holiday Sweater

Make a cheerful statement this holiday season with new and returning items from Franzia's Holiday Merch Collection

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franzia Wines®, the world's most popular wine1, is ringing in the holiday season with the release of a new Limited-Edition Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon box wrapped in a colorful holiday sweater design. The box pairs perfectly with the new matching Franzia holiday sweater, complete with battery-powered holiday lights and an attached wine swirl scarf for extra flair.

The Limited-Edition Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon Holiday Box and matching holiday sweater make the perfect gift for red wine-lovers looking to make a cheerful statement this holiday season.

In addition to the Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon Holiday Box and corresponding holiday sweater, Franzia also released a complete line of new holiday merchandise, including Franzia Inflatable Snow Global Lawn Ornaments, available in both Chillable Red and Crisp White, as well as Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay Tree Ornaments.

"The holidays are all about the more the merrier – and Franzia is your perfect party companion this holiday season. Our Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon Limited-Edition box is a gift made to share, with a built-in gift tag on front," said Amy Navor, Franzia Brand Manager. "We're thrilled to release our holiday merch collection that gets our Franz feeling festive, and also allows them to showcase their holiday spirit in a uniquely Franzia way."

The Limited-Edition Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon holiday box is available for purchase in retail stores nationwide while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $22. Items in the Franzia Holiday Collection range from $15-$90 and are available for purchase at shop.franzia.com.

About Franzia

Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness, and value, winning over 150 awards from competitions and reviewers. The brand is celebrating its 27th year as the World's Most Popular Wine by sales volume. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

1 Source: Impact Data Bank 2022 Edition

