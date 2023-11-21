IDX Shares Announces Launch of Dynamic Innovation ETF on Nasdaq

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX Shares, a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce the launch of the IDX Shares Dynamic Innovation ETF (Ticker: DYNI), now available for trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. DYNI is an active, rules-based ETF designed to provide investors with dynamic exposure to the ever-evolving "Technology and Innovation" space, offering a unique blend of growth exposure with the potential for enhanced risk management relative to long-only investments.

The IDX Shares Dynamic Innovation ETF seeks to capture opportunities within the Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Emerging Innovation sectors while also providing a mechanism to defensively rotate into more stable assets during periods of market volatility. The fund employs a rigorous investment process, utilizing a proprietary quantitative model to determine allocation shifts across a diverse range of ETFs. This active approach aims to help investors navigate changing market conditions and manage portfolio risks more effectively.

Ben McMillan, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at IDX Shares, emphasized the importance of this new offering, saying, "In today's fast-paced and ever-changing investment landscape, it's crucial for advisers and investors to have access to innovative tools that can help manage risks and capitalize on opportunities efficiently. The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF [DYNI] does just that by dynamically allocating capital to the Innovation Economy and defensively rotating to lower volatility equity exposures during potentially turbulent times. We believe this approach can provide investors with a competitive advantage in the market."

DYNI provides exposure to a broad range of Innovation sectors, including developed technology, emerging technology, healthcare, clean energy, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and more. The ETF's active management strategy aims to adapt to market conditions, potentially offering investors a smoother ride through market cycles.

Key features of the IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF [DYNI] include:

Active Rotation: Utilizes a rules-based methodology to dynamically allocate assets across a diversified portfolio of ETFs within the "Technology and Innovation " sector and more defensive equity ETFs.

Risk Management: Aims to help investors potentially manage risk by reducing exposure during periods of market turbulence.

Innovation Focus: Thematically seeks to provide investors with exposure to companies driving Innovation and Disruption across various industries.

Transparency: Publishes its holdings daily to ensure transparency by providing investors with insights into portfolio composition.

IDX Shares invites investors and financial advisors to learn more about the IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF [DYNI] by visiting the fund's webpage on the IDX Shares website or contacting their financial professionals for additional information.

For more information about IDX Shares and the IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF [DYNI], please visit https://idxshares.com/dyni/.

About IDX Shares:

IDX Shares is a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs), committed to delivering investment solutions that aim to meet the evolving needs of investors. With a focus on active management and quantitative strategies, IDX Shares seeks to offer a range of ETFs designed to provide investors with opportunities for growth, income, and risk management.

Media Contact:

Monica Mula

Important Information:

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs. The underlying ETFs may change their investment goals, policies or practices and there can be no assurance that the underlying ETFs will achieve their respective investment goals. An investment in companies actively engaged in blockchain technology may be subject to risks including but not limited to new technology, competing platforms and technologies, cyber-security incidents and lack of regulation among other risks. Companies involved in, or exposed to, robotics and artificial intelligence related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Investing in foreign securities poses additional risks since political and economic events unique in a country or region will affect those markets and their issuers, while such events may not necessarily affect the U.S. economy or issuers located in the United States. Emerging markets may be more likely to experience political turmoil or rapid changes in market or economic conditions than more developed countries. Stocks of smaller companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements than stocks of larger, more established companies. Small companies may have limited product lines or financial resources and may be dependent upon a small or inexperienced management group. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Before investing, carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://idxshares.com/dyni/. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

IDX Shares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Group, LLC. IDX Shares and Foreside are not affiliated.

IDX Shares is not affiliated with Nasdaq or any of its affiliates. IDX Shares ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by Nasdaq, and Nasdaq makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in IDX Shares ETFs.

IDX Shares does not provide tax advice. Please consult with a tax advisor for tax-related questions.

IDX Shares is a registered trademark of IDX Advisors, LLC.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The information contained in this press release is as of 11-15-2023, and neither IDX Advisors, LLC or any of its affiliates undertake any obligation to update such information.

