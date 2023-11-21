Madison Liquidators unveils innovative plexiglass mounting brackets for enhanced workspace safety

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Plexiglass and acrylic mounting brackets by Office Furniture, Inc. (OFI) have been added to Madisonliquidators.com. This commercial-grade office safety innovation is already available for purchase. Designed out of necessity at the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, these brackets make mounting acrylic or plexiglass around the office a simple safety measure. These additions join other workplace safety products, including sneeze guards, that prioritize the health and well-being of office workers.

The newest bracket collection offers several different mounting configurations, each boasting a sleek and durable design that is crafted from high-quality materials. This ensures that customers can be confident in the brackets' ability to provide sturdy and robust support for sneeze guards and panels. Also, adjustable features allow users to customize the positioning according to their needs with each configuration available in three lot sizes; 10, 50, and 200, and with three finish options; silver, black, and white.

For offices that have reception or client-receiving areas such as a waiting room, OFI plexiglass mounting systems provide a versatile mounting array for any situation. Plexiglass mounting bracket styles include; Desk Edge Mounts which feature a permanent mount desk edge design as well as a removable mount design, Freestanding Desktop Mounts which are portable mounts with a large base that can be placed on top of any surface, Under Edge Mounts anchor to the underside of the desk, and Cubicle Top Mounts which attach to the top wall of any cubicle. With this list of possibilities, businesses and employers alike can find the most practical solution to meet their needs.

With any new product line, Madison Liquidators hopes that the simplest and easiest-to-install option will suit companies the best. The several variations of the OFI plexiglass mounting bracket line ensure that no matter how unique a space, offices will be able to protect their employees' health with the highest quality products possible at affordable prices.

