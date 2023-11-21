RevUP Full Agenda Revealed: The 2024 AECO Event You Won't Want to Miss

Revizto to host their annual global user conference on March 18-20 at the Gaylord Rockies in Denver, Colorado to gather hundreds of users, partners, and AECO industry leaders from around the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today their full agenda for RevUP 2024 , the company's second annual global user conference.

"We want to provide a space to discuss challenges and solutions to continue moving the AECO industry forward."

RevUP gathers hundreds of Revizto users, partners, and industry leaders from around the world to continue delivering on the mission of Building Better Together. For three days, the global conference, celebrates the innovation and progress of the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO) industry by fostering an environment of collaboration, featuring the latest cutting-edge technologies, thought-provoking panel discussions, exciting keynote speakers, and educational sessions showcasing creative workflows, use cases, and case studies.

"I'm proud of how our growth and industry impact led us to host an unforgettable first ever global user conference in February 2023 in Dallas, TX, and even more excited for what's to come next year. I want to personally invite all of our AECO industry vendors, partners, customers and users to come be a part of our second global user conference on March 18-20 in Denver, Colorado at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center . We want to provide a space to discuss industry challenges and solutions to continue moving our industry forward, and we hope you can be a part of it." - Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto

You can now find the full agenda on the RevUP 2024 website featuring speakers from WM Blanchard, McCarthy Building Companies, McKinstry, Alec, Rosetti, Magil, Sellen Construction, Riley Construction, Bird Construction, Swinerton, JTM Construction, FLINT, DBIA, Knutson Construction, ARUP, KPF, Jacobs, Arcadis, AECOM, Red Sea Global, and more!

Besides an impressive roster of thought leaders at RevUp 2024, Revizto will be launching their Expert Level 2 Certification - an addition to the Certification Program they launched during the first user conference. Attendees that register for the certification will be able to take the course and exam at no additional cost and become the first cohort to showcase their Level 2 expertise.

The event promises plenty of learning and networking opportunities with like-minded industry professionals, including the must-attend Red Soireé to connect with all attendees while enjoying a variety of food stations from around the world and a live band. Revizto will also be announcing and celebrating the 2023 Revizto Collaborators of the Year Awards that evening.

To get discounted tickets to the event, visit the RevUP website and register before December 31st to get 25% off your full-access passes. For press or sponsorship inquiries please email revup@revizto.com. To watch a sneak peek of what to expect at RevUP 2024 click here.

About Revizto

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle. The Revizto platform is intuitive, adaptable, and fully functional from any device. https://revizto.com/

