Santa Kicks Off a Very Merry Holiday Season for East Hollywood at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Santa and community leaders joined the Church of Scientology for a family fun day, holiday lighting festival and toy drive.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the weatherman's predictions to the contrary, it snowed in East Hollywood Sunday, November 19, at the family fun day that kicked off the holiday season with a lighting ceremony and launched the Church's annual toy drive.

Kids could hardly wait for the chance to talk to Santa. (PRNewswire)

Family fun day, toy drive, and lighting ceremony at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

The Church was joined by community leaders Fr. Carlos Ruvalcaba of St. Stephens Episcopal Church; Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust; and LAFD assistant fire chief Dean Zipperman. Mr. Zarrinnam, who is also chairman of the board of East Hollywood Business Improvement District, presented a certificate of appreciation to the Church for hosting 160 community events on L. Ron Hubbard Way over the past year. Assistant Fire Chief Zipperman praised the Church for its assistance to the department in times of emergency and launched the Church's toy drive by donating the first gift.

The afternoon was filled with the laughter of children gliding on the ice-skating rink. There was also live entertainment, face painting, and complimentary cookies and popcorn.

As the sun began sinking into the west, the crowd joined in a rousing chorus of Here Comes Santa Claus. And lo and behold, there he came, riding down in a horse-drawn wagon accompanied by one of his elves and the Jesstyle Dance Company, who came to perform Christmas favorites. Santa arrived right on time to help Church staff and community leaders flip the switch on more than 100,000 holiday lights.

The next event planned by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is a holiday market Saturday, December 2 from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some 40 booths for vendors and artisans will feature everything from jewelry, music and art to household items, antiques, vintage treasures, toys and games. A gift-wrapping station will prepare purchases for their place under the Christmas tree. Some of L.A.'s favorite food trucks will also be there. And of course, there will be ice skating and other kid-friendly activities and treats.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is committed to serving as a home for the community to gather throughout the year for safe and family-oriented activities. An Ideal Scientology Church, it is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and as a home for the entire community.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Kids could hardly wait for the chance to talk to Santa. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International