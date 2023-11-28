FIAT to Auction Three Special FIAT 500e Electric Cars During Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, Proceeds to Benefit Environmentally-focused Nonprofit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FIAT to Auction Three Special FIAT 500e Electric Cars During Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 — Proceeds to Benefit Environmentally-focused Non-profit (PRNewswire)

On December 7 during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, three unique Fiat 500e cars designed by Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell will find new owners

Exclusive auction to be led by renowned charity auctioneer Simon de Pury with proceeds benefiting environmentally-focused nonprofit

Online catalogue and access to absentee bidding ahead of the auction available at de-PURY.com

Fiat 500e gets a spotlight role to help the planet on December 7 during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023, when three bespoke vehicles designed in collaboration with iconic Italian brands Armani, Bvlgari and Kartell will be auctioned at an undisclosed location. Proceeds will benefit a nonprofit to be named following the auction.

"It is rare for an automaker to combine efforts with the most iconic Italian brands of three different sectors, fashion design, furniture design and luxury, to create something truly unique that combines art with an earth-friendly message, making the cars available through auction is even more unusual," said Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and global chief marketing officer of Stellantis. "These three special builds set the stage for FIAT's sustainable mission and create momentum as we approach the arrival of the all-electric Fiat 500e in North America."

This cadence of events contributes to the momentum created as FIAT prepares to launch the all-electric Fiat 500e. The new Fiat 500e is Stellantis' first EV offering in North America. Unlike any available electric city car, the Fiat 500e democratizes not only electric mobility, but also how to buy them, all while playing a significant role in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that targets 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States and 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe by 2030. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

Simon de Pury will conduct the auction. On November 28, an online catalogue will be published on his innovative de PURY platform. This provides an exclusive chance for those unable to attend the event to register for pre and absentee bidding, granting them access to registration, online and telephonic bidding ahead of the auction.

"I am very excited to conduct the auction of the three unique Fiat 500 cars. They are stunning and beautiful works of art on wheels. It is wonderful that the proceeds of the auction will entirely go to environmental work," said Simon de Pury.

Simon de Pury

Auctioneer, art dealer, curator, photographer and dj, Simon de Pury is one of the leading figures in the art world. Renowned for his legendary performance on the auction podium, which have earned him the moniker "the Mick Jagger of auctions", de Pury has auctioned and secured some of the most legendary art collections. Moreover, as an active charity auctioneer, it is estimated that de Pury has raised several billion dollars for a number of charities and cultural institutions over the course of his career. As a mentor and curator, de Pury has been instrumental in championing the careers of many contemporary artists, photographers and designers, and has been the subject of and featured in several documentaries and films, including BBC documentary "The Man with the Golden Gavel" and more recently, Darren Star's comedy-drama series, "Emily in Paris." In 2021, de Pury launched de PURY Presents, a new exhibition series collaborating with international artists in their studios. In 2022, he introduced the innovative online platform de PURY platform. Simon de Pury is the former chairman and chief auctioneer of Phillips de Pury & Company, former Europe chairman and chief auctioneer of Sotheby's, and former curator of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection.

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

