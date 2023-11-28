Husqvarna launches an innovative redesign of a legendary workhorse

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, a name synonymous with professional excellence, announces the advancement of their legendary product lineup with the launch of the 562 XP® Mark II. This unveiling marks a new era in chainsaw innovation, leveraging Husqvarna's expertise in tree care and engineering to design a product that dominates in even the most challenging work environments. The result is a new generation of Husqvarna chainsaws that is easy to handle and tough to beat.

The 562 XP® Mark II features a new and improved engine design plus AutoTune™ 3.0 technology for easier starting. It boasts an enhanced power-to-weight ratio and an ergonomic body design for unbeatable handling and maneuverability. Moreover, it delivers an extended runtime, with up to 8% less fuel consumption when compared to the previous generation.

"The 562 has been a trusted member of Husqvarna's professional chainsaw lineup for years," said Keith Coultrap, senior director, professional brand with Husqvarna Group. "With the 562 XP® Mark II, we have taken dependability to a new level. We are confident that tree care professionals will appreciate how this saw helps maximize their output and productivity."

The 562 XP® Mark II is more than just an upgrade; it is a testament to relentless improvement. Nearly every facet of its design has been fine-tuned to increase durability, improve cutting capacity, reduce weight, and enhance cooling. The result? Unparalleled productivity and uncompromising reliability.

The 562 XP® Mark II is now available at your local Husqvarna dealer. Learn more about the 562 XP® Mark II, and Husqvarna's entire roster of innovative tree professional solutions, by visiting Husqvarna.com.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

