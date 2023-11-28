Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Jazz & Soul Singer and Pianist KANDACE SPRINGS on Saturday December 23 at 7 and 9:30 P.M.

Kandace Springs "has a voice that could melt snow," said music icon PRINCE, who overheard Springs' cover of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" in 2014 and invited her to start performing with him as part of his band. Tickets for KANDACE SPRINGS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday December 23 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Jazz & Soul Singer and Pianist KANDACE SPRINGS on Saturday December 23 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Downbeat Magazine praised Springs' last album The Women Who Raised Me (2020) stating, "...her fluid pianism and emotive vocals soar in this setting."

World-Renowned Jazz & Soul Singer and Pianist KANDACE SPRINGS performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday December 23 at 7 and 9:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"Citing Nina Simone as her inspiration, [ Kandace] Springs evinces a similarly powerful beauty…" states JAZZ TIMES .

"[Kandace] Springs proves again to be one of today's best voices."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

"Rarely in the modern era of music is one able to simply marvel at the beauty of a singer's voice."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

Kandace Springs' refined mix of Jazz, Soul, R&B, and Pop has been showcased with her albums Soul Eyes (2016), Indigo (2018), and most recently The Women Who Raised Me (2020). All the albums were released on Blue Note Records. The first two albums both landed at #2 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Chart and all three have received wide critical acclaim.

The Women Who Raised Me (2020) is Kandace's loving tribute to the great female singers who inspired her to begin her journey towards becoming one of the premier Jazz and Soul vocalists of our time. The album features her unique interpretations of songs she first heard growing up in Tennessee, ranging from such classic icons as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Carmen McRae, through 60's legends Nina Simone and Dusty Springfield, up to modern masters such as Sade and Lauryn Hill.

Even as Norah Jones, Christian McBride, David Sanborn — and players like trumpeter Avishai Cohen; flutist Elena Pinderhughes, and tenor saxophonist Chris Potter — "pop in" — The Women Who Raised Me remains unmistakably Springs' vision. Springs says she learned much from Billie Holiday's example — but her main takeaway is as basic as it is bone-deep: "That nothing is more important than singing from the heart."

Here are is a song highlighting Kandace Springs' outstanding voice: "I Put A Spell On You" (Live Session)

KANDACE SPRINGS Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 48 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for KANDACE SPRINGS at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday December 23 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 and 2024 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

