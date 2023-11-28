Make Your Holidays Sparkle with Dazzling and Elegant Yard Décor

Exquisite Outdoor Holiday Decorations from Gemmy

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to elevate both modern and traditional Christmas displays, Gemmy's collection of yard décor at The Home Depot leads the way in elegance and holiday splendor.

Dazzling yard decor from Gemmy elevates both modern and traditional Christmas displays. (PRNewswire)

Gemmy's dazzling yard décor leads the way in elegance and holiday splendor.

Glimmer™ Ornament Archway: A Grand Entrance

Standing 8.6-ft tall and spanning nearly 10-ft wide, the Glimmer™ Ornament Archway is a dazzling sight to behold. Crafted with stunning Crystal Lattice material, it exudes sophistication and luxury. The archway twinkles with 300 two-tone white LED lights, creating a captivating focal point. Whether serving as a magnificent entrance to your home or gracing your lawn with its regal presence, the Glimmer™ Ornament Archway sets a new standard for festive opulence.

SPARKLE® Iridescent Décor: Beauty from Every Angle

Designed with unique iridescent ribbon material, SPARKLE® Iridescent Décor delivers a dynamic look. Magnificent SPARKLE® technology adds a twinkling touch to each piece, creating the ideal ambiance for frosty winter nights.

Dazzle and delight with the Iridescent Ribbons Buck and Doe. Standing at 6-ft and 4.25-ft tall respectively, these majestic figures make beautiful additions to any indoor or outdoor setting. Adorned with glamorous metallic red accents and sparkling with dozens of LED lights, the Iridescent Ribbons Buck and Doe set up quickly and collapse for easy storage.

Adding timeless Christmas charm to the collection are the Snowman, Angel, and Gift Box Trio. The Iridescent Ribbons Snowman and Angel, both 6-ft tall, embody the spirit of the holiday season. A charming top hat and vibrant red bow accent the Snowman, and the Angel is adorned with gorgeous wings, a halo, and a metallic red bow and cuffs. Wrapping up the collection, the Iridescent Ribbons Gift Box Trio looks amazing as a standalone piece or as a complement to the other Iridescent Ribbons decorations.

Experience the magic of Christmas like never before with elegant yard décor from Gemmy, available in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gemmy Industries