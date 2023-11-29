Fosun International Receives "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" from Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 November 2023, the results of the fifth ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2023, which was organized by the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek in partnership with Deloitte, one of the world's largest accounting firms, and with the support from InvestHK under the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, and CFA Society Hong Kong, were announced at the awards ceremony. Fosun International has garnered the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$20 billion.

The "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" commends Fosun for actively promoting the sustainable development of ESG

This year, Fosun International was accredited with the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$20 billion by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, representing the market's recognition of Fosun International in environmental, social, corporate governance (ESG), corporate sustainability, and information disclosure, etc. There were 15 recipients received the "ESG Leading Enterprise Award" in the Category I - Market capitalization over HK$20 billion, including large-scale Hong Kong-listed companies such as Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development, Sino Land, PCCW Limited, etc.

As a globalized company rooted in China, Fosun takes initiatives to create business value and gives high priorities to corporate social responsibility. Together with its original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and its corporate mission of "Creating Happier Lives for Families Worldwide", Fosun has always integrated the principle of sustainable development into all levels of the Group's operations.

Fosun has set up an ESG Board Committee under the Board to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing the Group's ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision-making level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to implement ESG strategies and related actions and ensure the establishment of appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved remarkable ESG performance. Fosun International received an MSCI ESG rating of AA and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. It was selected as a constituent of the MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS 10-40 Index again. Its S&P CSA ESG score outperformed 91% of its global peers. Fosun International was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition) and recognized as an "Industry Mover" by S&P Global. Fosun International's HSI ESG rating was upgraded to AA- and was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time. Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG score was upgraded from 3.0 to 3.8, consistently higher than the global industry average, and it has been continuously selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to actively take on greater social responsibility, implement the concept of ESG, create value and give back to society. With the global trend of promoting carbon neutrality, carbon emissions reduction and the sustainable development of the Earth, Fosun will continue to actively cooperate with its member companies to promote the implementation of ESG strategies, especially in the areas of carbon emissions peak, carbon neutrality, energy conservation and energy consumption reduction, and actively promote the sustainable development of the Group.

