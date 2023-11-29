Pineapple Financial, Inc. Announces December 2023 Investor Conference Participation

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. ("Pineapple" or the "Company") (NYSE American: PAPL), Canada's tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation at the following, upcoming investor conference events for December 2023:

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

December 3-5, 2023: Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Company Presentation: Monday, December 4 at 11:30-11:55 AM, followed by a presentation breakout at 12:00-12:25 PM.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Noble Capital Markets Conference Website: https://noblecon19.com/

December 6-7, 2023: Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Company Presentation: Thursday, December 7 at 1:00-1:30 PM

Sidoti Conference Website: https://sidoti.com/events/december-small-cap-virtual-conference-63tek-kfd5m

For more information or to attend these events, please contact your Noble Capital Markets or Sidoti & Company, LLC representative, or contact Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC at info@skylineccg.com .

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research-driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC ( www.sidoti.com ) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Event is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 650 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.