COP28 - The Bermuda Difference White Paper: "Bringing expertise, resource, and finance to the world´s biggest challenge"

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Bermuda is pleased to be represented at the COP28 summit in Dubai, scheduled for November 30 - December 12, 2023.

The event will be attended inter alia by the island´s Premier The Hon David E Burt JP, MP and Deputy Premier The Hon Walter Roban JP, MP. The seniority of the delegation reflects the commitment of Bermuda and its people to becoming the climate risk capital of the world, and its key position in oceanic conservation, and as a leader on Net Zero initiatives in its own right.

With this in mind, the Government has published today a White Paper on its approach:

"The Bermuda Difference

Bringing expertise, resource, and finance to the world´s biggest challenge"

The paper and a related video are at the links below:

White Paper - https://www.gov.bm/sites/default/files/2023-11/The%20Bermuda%20Difference%20-%20COP28.pdf

Video - https://youtu.be/qMAaaAf_ETQ

The publications between them highlight Bermuda´s focus:

As custodian of the largest maritime area in the world, some 460,000 sq km of ocean, a fifth of which it has designated as an Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ) protected fully from human activity. Bermuda is also the lead trustee of the dozen or so countries looking after the Sagasso sea, a crucial asset for conservation and spawning.

In its expectation of matching or exceed the achievements of some of the leading signatories to Paris , with already 100% replacement of the bus fleet with EVs, on track for 85% reduction in carbon footprint by 2035 and Net Zero by 2050.

With the installation 15MW of solar capacity in the last three years, more than many much larger Paris signatory nations have managed.

Its stated ambition of becoming the world´s climate risk capital, from its existing position as the underwriting hub of one third of the world´s climate catastrophe insurance.

Minister Roban said:

"The environment, particularly in its maritime aspect, is at the heart of national life and economic policy. We welcome COP28 as a further opportunity to share and to build on our unique and vital contribution to the planet in this area.

Our world leading insurance and financial services sector plays an ever-growing part in providing security and mitigation for those most affected by climate change.

As the proverb goes, "we inherit from our parents, but are borrowing from our children". The time for action is now."

