IEEE CS Releases "20 in their 20s" List, Identifying Emerging Leaders in Computer Science and Engineering

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (CS), the leading computer science and engineering member community providing best-in-class publications, conferences, and programs, today released its first "20 in their 20s" list, identifying emerging leaders in computer science and engineering.

Comprised of early-career professionals making an impact on the technical community and their work, the inaugural "20 in their 20s" list celebrates the successes of individuals who are in the beginning stages of their computer science and engineering journeys. 2023 honorees include:

"These honorees are emerging leaders in their respective areas," said Nita Patel, president, IEEE CS. "Their dedication to their work, passion for this community, and growing impact will serve us all well as they continue to develop as the next generation of global computer science and engineering leaders. Congratulations to all of our inaugural honorees on this well-deserved recognition."

Each "20 in their 20s" recipient was evaluated by a committee of IEEE CS leadership, who assessed candidates against a rubric of criteria, including exemplary leadership skills and ethics. Nominees also had to be working either in a full-time capacity or actively seeking full-time employment in a non-student role and be a maximum of 29 years old as of October 2023.

In addition to industry recognition, this year's honorees will receive up to a USD $1,500 travel grant and a complimentary registration toward a 2024 IEEE CS-sponsored conference; complimentary IEEE CS membership for one year; and exclusive invitations to participate in IEEE CS programs.

"We look forward to further engaging with each of these honorees, and we are excited to see what they will accomplish as they advance in their careers," concluded Patel.

