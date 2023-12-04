BPD Finalizes Acquisition of Revive

Premier firms in healthcare marketing and communications join together, creating a powerful bench of integrated expertise and services for healthcare organizations

BOCA RATON, Fla. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD, the premier data-driven health system marketing services company in the United States, has completed its acquisition of Revive, a leading healthcare agency, from Interpublic Group.

BPD leaders, including Jason Brown, CEO, and Jessica Schmidt, President, were in Nashville to celebrate this exciting milestone with the Revive team. (PRNewswire)

The combination forms a marketing and communications tech-enabled services organization serving the nation's leading hospital, health system and care delivery brands, as well as notable clients from the health tech, health services and overall healthcare space. Together, the firms will offer powerful integrated solutions to help clients solve their greatest business, marketing and communications challenges.

"We are thrilled to welcome Revive's industry-leading talent to BPD. Revive has been delivering proven marketing, branding and communications results for clients for many years, and brings their additional depth, capabilities and expertise in provider marketing and communications to BPD," said Jason Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of BPD.

Each organization has been recognized with dozens of healthcare industry awards, including the Healthcare Advertising Awards, National Aster Awards, The Webbys, The One Show, the Shorty Awards and many others. The agencies have also been named Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work For.

"BPD + Revive will not only offer the most powerful integrated marketing solutions to the industry, but it will also continue to invest in data-driven, precision marketing approaches that yield transformational results," said Jessica Schmidt, President of BPD.

"Healthcare organizations need marketing partners who are not only able to craft powerful brands and differentiate their services; they need partners who are able to better identify business opportunities, have access to unique market and consumer insights, and have the expertise, platforms and technology to deliver marketing programs that leverage those opportunities and insights for a health system's most strategic services. We will continue to lead the industry on that front," said Brown.

Chris Bevolo, Revive's CEO, will stay on as President of Revive, along with the entirety of the Revive leadership team.

"Healthcare marketers and communicators are facing a dramatically changing world, with new competition, new consumerism and new financial and regulatory challenges. The combination of BPD and Revive will allow us to bring the most experienced and forward-thinking team in the industry to bear in helping brands reimagine their roles, reinvent their businesses and transform their impact on health in the U.S.," said Bevolo.

BPD and Revive will continue to operate as independent brands in the market.

Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Interpublic Group and Revive. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to BPD. EY-Parthenon and CPI served as integration advisors to BPD and Revive.

About BPD

Founded in 2002, BPD is the premier data-driven health system marketing services company in the United States, with a client roster that includes more than 250 hospitals. A pioneer in hospital marketing, BPD provides the industry with highly innovative, fully integrated marketing solutions that include market-opportunity sizing and analysis, marketing strategy, branding, talent acquisition and retention, service line differentiation, service line promotion, precision marketing and end-to-end data analytics. For more information, please visit www.bpdhealthcare.com.

BPD is a portfolio company of WindRose Health Investors. WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $2.6 billion. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email info@windrose.com.

About Revive

Revive embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. Founded in 2009, Revive is a leading healthcare agency headquartered in Nashville, with staff located across the country. Revive's employees are pathfinders and future-builders, and clients include some of the top brands in the healthcare space. Agency services including branding, marketing, advertising and communications. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work For in North America. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com.

BPD and Revive join forces. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revive and BPD