Infor Complements its Industry Cloud Platform with Enterprise Quality Management and Environmental, Health & Safety Solutions from ETQ

Partnership sees industry-leading cloud ERP and best-in-class EQMS and EHS solutions converge to manage compliance, reduce risk and achieve operational excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has formed a partnership with ETQ, part of Hexagon, to strengthen the solution ecosystem for food and beverage, life sciences, chemicals, fashion, and distribution enterprises requiring best-in-class quality management and environmental, health and safety solutions.

The ETQ Reliance quality management system (QMS) provides capabilities for document control. Corrective and preventative actions (CAPA), nonconformance management, employee training management, enterprise risk management, supplier quality management, audits, and quality analytics. ETQ Reliance also offers a portfolio of environmental health and safety (EHS) applications and is a modern cloud-native solution that fits well with Infor's industry cloud platform.

ETQ is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, U.S., with operations throughout North America and Europe. The company has more than 600 customers in various industries, such as automotive, life sciences, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and aerospace and defense.

"Manufacturing and distribution businesses are under constant pressure to deliver consistent product quality and ensure safe products from a safe work environment, while reducing cost of quality," says Marcel Koks, Infor industry and product strategist for the food & beverage industry. "This requires a holistic approach to prevent quality issues and safety incidents, and, if they occur, to manage this effectively through the organization and supply chain. ETQ brings more than 30 years of experience to our customers to achieve excellence in this area."

"ETQ takes a data-driven approach to delivering optimal product quality through our industry-leading QMS and EHS solutions. It is gratifying to have a partner like Infor that shares this vision," said Tom Budreau, ETQ vice president of channel development and sales operations. "Regardless of where a customer is on its quality and safety journey, Infor and ETQ will have a solution that meets them where they are today and will adapt and scale with them into the future."

ETQ Reliance and Infor CloudSuite are complementary software solutions. ETQ Reliance is an agile, comprehensive SaaS platform comprised of more than 40 QMS and EHS applications that adapts and scales as customer needs evolve. Infor CloudSuite is managing the product and quality specifications, and executes quality inspections at goods receipt, in manufacturing, in the laboratory, in the warehouse and at distribution. It provides powerful functions to manage the quality, variable characteristics and shelf life of the materials and products. Furthermore, it has second-to-none track & trace and recall capabilities supported by a graphical visualization of the goods flow.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow @HexagonAB.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contacts:

Infor

Richard Moore

Senior PR Director, EMEA

Richard.moore@infor.com

+447976111243

ETQ

Chris Nahil

cnahil@ETQ.com

617/529-6126

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

