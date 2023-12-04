Thrive Pet Healthcare Hires George Bchara as Chief Financial Officer

The company continues to grow its comprehensive network of veterinary hospitals along with its diverse portfolio of businesses supporting veterinary care.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare ("Thrive"), a leading national network of over 380 veterinary hospitals, today announced that it has hired George Bchara as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Bchara brings significant expertise in leading finance organizations at publicly traded companies, including as CFO.

"George is a highly accomplished senior executive with a proven track record of effectively influencing corporate strategy and growth while improving efficiency and productivity across organizations," said Tad Stahel, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Pet Healthcare. "His impressive background and financial expertise, honed over years of leading finance organizations across sectors, will greatly benefit our family of companies committed to excellence in veterinary care."

"I'm thrilled to join the talented and driven team at Thrive Pet Healthcare," shared Bchara. "The company has a track record of success creatively innovating both in its veterinary care hospitals and across its portfolio of value-added services and cutting-edge technology for veterinary professionals. It is an honor to join this group of people that is dedicated to serving the diverse needs of pet families and veterinary professionals across the nation."

Bchara joins Thrive from Conn's HomePlus, where he served most recently as Chief Financial Officer and previously as Chief Accounting Officer. In seven years at Conn's HomePlus, Bchara played a pivotal role in the company's corporate strategy, leading the accounting, financial planning and reporting, and tax functions.

Prior to Conn's HomePlus, Bchara served as the Chief Accounting Officer of BankUnited. He began his career at PwC, where he held various roles in audit, mergers & acquisitions, and general advisory within the financial services sector.

Bchara holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Florida State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Bchara succeeds John O'Connor, who departed earlier this year to pursue other opportunities.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 380 primary, acute, and specialty hospitals, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the profession and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence.

