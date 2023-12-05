5th Anniversary丨Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen Grand Reopening

On November 28, 2023, coinciding with the 5th anniversary of Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen, the museum officially reopened after moving to a new location

On the morning of the 28th, the opening ceremony "Accompanied by Good Design", concluded successfully in Jimei District, Xiamen.

Founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Vice President of the Red Dot Award Vito Oražem, Asia President of Red Dot, and three of international jurors were invited to attend the opening ceremony.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award, and Ph.D Hongmei Lin, Member of the Party Committee and Vice President of Xiamen Media Group Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Xiamen Culture Media Group delivered opening speeches and shared their insights.

In 2012, Red Dot was introduced to Xiamen. So far, Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen has made important contributions to the introduction of world-class design thinking to China and the promotion of scientific and technological innovation and development. In 2018, the third in the world and the one and only Red Dot Design Museum in China settled in airport Terminal 2 in Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, which gradually became a hub connecting international design and Chinese design. In 2021, the temporary Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen was moved to Xiamen Fliport Convention and Exhibition Center. In 2023, the Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen officially reopened in Jimei CBD, ushering in a new future.

Over the years, Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen has introduced more than 30 international professional exhibitions, attracted nearly 400,000 visitors, completed more than 500 professional events, gathered 600 global brand products, and provided training courses for more than 7,000 people...

Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen presents the top level of design in various fields and the innovation of designers and design teams at multiple levels through high-quality international design exhibitions, forward-looking design trends and exploration discussions, and public education projects with advanced concepts. It provides professional support and cooperation platform for design creation practice and leads the audience into the diverse design world.

Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen is committed to becoming a global design business watchtower, stimulating the creativity of local designers, and bringing good design closer to life. On the occasion of the fifth anniversary, we look back on our achievements, and look forward to the future of the new museum for creating unlimited possibilities for design.

Creating a non-standard, multi-purpose museum

What does the new Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen look like?

Is it a composite functional design museum integrating exhibitions, professional learning, parent-child leisure, buyer-type design department store?

Is it a diversified consumption scenario and 1+N diversified lifestyle testing ground covering the entire population with design as the core?

Or is it a dialogue bridge for exploring the relationship between design and craftsmanship, design and art, design and commerce, design and innovation, and design and society?

In order to create an immersive viewing experience, in the design of the new museum, the designer tried to blur the boundaries between exhibition hall space and non-exhibition hall space. By arranging window display spaces on both sides of the visiting circulation line, the designers gave the corridor space and retail space exhibition attributes.

In addition, the new museum design uses scaffolding, cabinets and other installation and product elements to replace conventional solid walls as flexible exhibition hall boundaries, making visitors feel as if they were in a complete, continuous and changing large exhibition hall.

The red atrium staircase serves as the core of the space, with different functional areas such as exhibition halls, retail, and catering around it. It is both an abstract symbol of the Red Dot brand and a symbol of design power, deriving a world of design.

Andy Warhol once predicted: "All department stores will become museums, and all museums will become department stores." Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen allows design to truly enter the lives of the general public, leading them to appreciate the value and charm of design. No matter you are a mere enthusiast, or an ordinary people with zero background in design, you can find a door to design art here.

5th Anniversary Design Salon

"In today's harsh and competitive marketplace, we as designers need to think - and do even a little bit of everything - to advance and change the relationship between design and manufacturing, and industry, and the environment."

——Honorary Director of Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen

Prof. Cai Jun

Rather than a straight-forward expression of innovative idea, design is an internalized presentation of the designers' in-depth reflection on lives.

On the afternoon of 28th, a large number of guests gathered at the event site of "Live Design Talk: ACCOMPANIED BY GOOD DESIGN", the 5th Anniversary Design Salon of Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen. International jurors Prof. Cai Jun, Dirk Schumann and Dr. Joseph Francis Wong focused on the three major design issues of science, humanities, and society, and talked with CGD award-winning designers, representatives of famous brands, and design media on the scene of the salon, discussing and interacting with each other, and opening up a "brainstorming" about the future development of design.

2023 Contemporary Good Design Award Ceremony

On the evening of November 28, the 2023 Contemporary Good Design Award ceremony was held at the Minnan Opera Center in Xiamen. Founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award Professor Dr. Peter Zec and representation of international jurors attend the ceremony, and enjoyed the glorious moment with award winners.

Since the launching of global solicitation on May 16, the 2023 Contemporary Good Design Award has received many excellent works from multiple countries and regions. The German Red Dot Award Organization is solely responsible for the judging of the Contemporary Good Design Award. The international jury of the Contemporary Good Design Award consists of 12 senior professors from design programs and design schools as well as other authorities from different countries and regions around the world, to select the winner professionally, fairly and impartially.

After the rigorous selection of the Contemporary Good Design Award, 241 winners were officially announced, including 23 winners of the Contemporary Good Design Gold Winner and 1 winner of the Contemporary Good Design: Best Smart Product. The awarded works cover design products of various levels and fields, from internationally renowned brands to domestic cutting-edge designs, from intelligent industry to human and pet living and medical care.

Infinite Design: Exhibition of Winners of 2023 Contemporary Good Design Award was held as the same time, which presented a rich collection of good designs with a keen insight in contemporary needs and a comprehensive coverage of daily living scenes from daily lives to emotional projection. The exhibited works have continuously reflected and deepened the depiction of residential living in the new era in a more open and integrated manner.

With the influence of the Contemporary Good Design Award, they will receive more honors and be introduced to the domestic and international markets, performing on a broader stage and obtaining more promotion opportunities.

2023 Designer's Night

Night by the lake, buffet banquet, vibrant jazz band, the shining and glamorous Moonlight Ring, the huge group photo commemorative wall, classical retro swing dance......

At the moment of nightfall, tranquility prevailed at each corner. The Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen was still immersed in the jubilation of 2023 Designer's Night, with celebrities shinning.

Honored guests were celebrating the great moment and sharing the honor under the spotlight. The Contemporary Good Design Award provides a stage, bringing designers flowers and applause to inspire these extraordinary creators to make further progress. Together we see good design.

Brand new themed exhibitions are coming

With the official operation Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen, multiple exhibitions will be held successively. Welcome to be " Accompanied by Good Design".

Red Dot Design Museum Xiamen 5th Anniversary

Welcome to the world of design

Accompanied by Good Design

