Leapfrog Group Announces 2023 Top Hospitals and Top ASCs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, announced the 2023 recipients for their coveted annual Top Hospital Award and Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Award. This national recognition is widely recognized as one of the most competitive honors U.S. hospitals and surgery centers can earn in safety and quality. Selected hospitals and ASCs will be celebrated today as part of Leapfrog's 2023 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner.

The hospitals and ASCs that receive this award have demonstrated an incredible commitment to patient safety.

This year, 132 hospitals earned the Top Hospital Award, including 8 Top Children's Hospitals, 34 Top General Hospitals, 15 Top Rural Hospitals and 75 Top Teaching Hospitals.

A total of 27 ASCs earned the Top ASC Award. Nine specialties were represented: gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, orthopedic surgery, urology, neurological surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

"This recognition is one of the toughest awards in the industry to earn, so the hospitals and ASCs that receive this award have demonstrated an incredible commitment to patient safety and their community," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We also salute all the facilities that were in the running for this award—including those that didn't get it this year. Hospitals and ASCs must be highly transparent about their quality to even be eligible for this award, and transparency is indispensable to achieving excellence. We thank them for earning the trust of their communities and look forward to awarding them in future years."

The award honors hospitals and ASCs that demonstrate the highest performance in the nation on quality and patient safety, including infection rates, prevention of medication errors and surgical safety, among other standards. To see the full methodology and list of institutions honored as 2023 Top Hospitals, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2023 Top ASCs, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/topascs.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

