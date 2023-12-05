Lucid Air Pure Named to Car and Driver's 10Best List in its First Year of Eligibility

Sporty and stylish, the Lucid Air Pure RWD boasts an exceptional combination of range, driver-oriented performance, and innovative design.

The Lucid Air Pure RWD is available for order immediately at a starting price of $77,400* .

Lucid's ultra-efficient EV technology delivers greater range and performance without the cost and weight of ever-larger battery packs.

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), pioneering a new era of luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, today revealed that after a rigorous evaluation process Car and Driver has selected the Lucid Air Pure to join its esteemed 10Best List for 2024, which recognizes vehicles that have impressed editors with their respective combinations of value, performance, innovation, and overall driving experience.

The Lucid Air Pure was named to the 10Best List in its very first year of eligibility. To compete for the list, vehicles must be on sale in the month of January 2024 and have a starting price under $110,000. After two weeks of driving more than 80 new cars, trucks, and SUVs that meet those criteria, Car and Driver editors evaluate each 10Best contender versus its peers on a 100-point scale. To make the list, a vehicle must not only outperform its competition in fulfilling its intended purpose but also provide exceptional value and an enjoyable driving experience.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the Lucid Air Pure honored on the Car and Driver 10Best List," said Andrea Soriani, Vice President of Marketing at Lucid. "As our most accessible Air model, this win underscores Lucid's commitment to designing and engineering cars that provide unparalleled driving pleasure."

The Lucid Air Pure RWD recently completed the Air model lineup, offering exceptional driving range of up to an EPA-estimated 419 miles**, elegant design, and outstanding driver engagement, all at a starting price of $77,400*. Lucid's game-changing proprietary EV technology means the Air Pure comes with the freedom to drive longer distances with confidence, and to spend less time charging, adding up to 150 miles in less than 12 minutes with DC fast charging***.

"The closer you look, the more you realize that every square millimeter of this car has been considered and optimized. The density of thought is off the charts" said Tony Quiroga, Editor-in-Chief of Car and Driver.

Lucid's focus on innovation has improved nearly every aspect of the vehicle for drivers and passengers. A groundbreaking electric motor, engineered and manufactured in-house by Lucid, delivers silent, driver-oriented performance. With a new battery pack unique to the Air Pure RWD – Lucid's most compact battery pack to date – rear-seat occupants can stretch their legs and enjoy limo-like space, while the Air Pure RWD's cavernous trunk and frunk can swallow all the luggage and gear for a road-tripping family of four.

Starting at $77,400*, the Air Pure offers extensive features, complemented by newly available options. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay®, a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit display, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Additionally, the vehicle boasts brilliant night-time illumination through Lucid's patented Micro Lens Array LED headlights, the DreamDrive constellation of advanced driver assistance systems, and the evolving Lucid UX digital environment, continuously enhanced through over-the-air software updates.

"The Lucid Air Pure is a base model whose driving range, performance, space, and price put it in a sweet spot, one that makes you feel like you're holding a golden ticket instead of a coupon," said Austin Irwin, Technical Editor of Car and Driver.

The Lucid Air Pure RWD is available now from the Lucid Motors website and the Design Yours configurator, or from Lucid's growing network of North American sales studios.

Full coverage of the Car and Driver 10Best list can be found in the January issue, available everywhere by December 26, and online at CarandDriver.com here.

* Listed starting price excludes tax, title, license, destination, and document fees. Price for U.S. market only.

** When equipped with 19" wheels, manufacturer's projected range is 410 miles, official EPA est. range is 419 miles. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition and actual results will vary.

*** Up to 150 miles of range in 12 minutes when connected to DC fast charger and equipped with 19" wheels. Actual rates will vary based upon vehicle equipment and charging conditions.

