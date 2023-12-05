MINISO Group Responded to Unusual Price and Trading Volume Movements and Increase Plan in Shareholding by Managements

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today made an announcement on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business developments of the Group.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has noted the recent unusual fluctuation in the price and trading volume movements of the ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company. Having made all reasonable enquiries in the circumstances, the Board confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any reason for the recent fluctuation of the price of the Shares or trading volume movements, or of any information that is required to be disclosed to avoid a false market in the securities of the Company, or of any inside information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As at the date of this announcement, the business of the Group is running normally and smoothly. There were no significant adverse changes in the daily operations and financial positions of the Group.

The Board was informed that Mr. Zhang Jingjing, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, together with Mr. Huang Zheng, General Manager of MINISO Overseas distributor markets and Vice President, and Mr. Yao Jianzheng, General Manager of MINISO China and Vice President (together as the "Management"), planned to acquire certain shares in the open market in the coming month. Any share purchase will be conducted in compliance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations, including the Management Trading of Securities Policy adopted by the Board and the applicable provisions under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The plan for share purchase demonstrates our Management's unwavering confidence in the value and long-term development of the Company. The Management may further increase their shareholding in the Company as and when appropriate and subject to compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

To enhance communication with shareholders, the Company's management will hold a conference call at 3:45 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 (4:45 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day). The conference call can be accessed by the following Zoom link or dialing the following numbers:

Shareholders and potential investors should note that any proposed Share purchase by the Company's management may be done subject to market conditions and at the individual's absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any Share purchase. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.miniso.com/ .

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to,", "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as MINISO's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. MINISO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MINISO's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: MINISO's mission, goals and strategies; future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; the expected growth of the retail market and the market of branded variety retail of lifestyle products in China and globally; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of MINISO's products; expectations regarding MINISO's relationships with consumers, suppliers, MINISO Retail Partners, local distributors, and other business partners; competition in the industry; proposed use of proceeds; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to MINISO's business and the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in MINISO's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and MINISO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Raine Hu

MINISO Group Holding Limited

Email: ir@miniso.com

Phone: +86 (20) 36228788 Ext.8039

