Cruise Lines International Association announces the promotion of Donnie Brown to Senior Vice President of Global Maritime Policy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice for the global cruise industry, announced the promotion of Donnie Brown to Senior Vice President, Global Maritime Policy, effective December 1, 2023. In this new role, Brown will lead CLIA's strategic efforts to coordinate the cruise industry's positions on technical, regulatory, and policy matters related to cruise ship safety, security, and environmental stewardship.

Donnie Brown Cruise Line International Association Senior Vice President, Global Maritime Policy (PRNewswire)

"Donnie has made significant contributions to CLIA and the cruise industry over the past nine years, and I am thrilled for him to now take the helm as Senior Vice President, Global Maritime Policy," said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA. "Our maritime policy work on behalf of our member cruise lines is essential to advancing the industry's leadership position in responsible and sustainable tourism practices and on our path to net-zero emissions by 2050. I know Donnie's deep experience in myriad maritime and policy matters will help guide the industry on its sustainability journey."

Brown joined CLIA in 2014 as Director of Environmental and Health and was promoted to Vice President, Global Maritime Policy in 2017. In his previous positions, Brown led the development, presentation, negotiation, and implementation of global industry positions on legislative, regulatory, and policy matters involving security, environmental stewardship, and health.

Additionally, in close consultation with the CLIA Global Committee on Marine Environment Protection, he led delegations to the International Maritime Organization, where he represented the global cruise industry during international treaty negotiations and other matters.

Prior to joining CLIA, Brown served a distinguished career in the United States Coast Guard, including as legal counsel to senior Coast Guard officials and federal interagency leaders where he facilitated consensus on national and international policy matters. Brown is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy and the University of Miami School of Law.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Maritime Policy team and look forward to carrying out CLIA's strategic workplan in consultation with our members and in support of the broader cruise community," shared Brown.

About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

CLIA is the world's largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry as the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, affiliates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for millions of travelers who cruise annually. This year, CLIA forecasts that annual the number of passengers will reach 31.5 million passengers—surpassing 2019 levels. The CLIA community includes the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a widespread network of stakeholders, including ports and destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services; and a highly trained and certified travel agent members that represent the largest network of travel professionals specializing in cruise travel. The organization's global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, and Australasia.

