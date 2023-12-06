Delsym Uncovers A Simple Solution for Families this Cold & Flu Season: Convenient Comforting Meal Kits Delivered Straight to Their Door

The #1 Doctor Recommended 12-Hour Cough Suppressant Launches New Campaign to Help Families Feel Better Together from the Comfort of Their Home

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a parent with school-aged children, you know that as soon as one kid starts showing cough and cold symptoms, it's only a matter of time before the entire household is caught in the storm. That's why this cold and flu season, Delsym – a Reckitt brand and the #1 doctor recommended* 12-hour cough suppressant – is helping families feel better together by providing them with a cozy, convenient, and delicious comfort meal kit.

Delsym New Logo 2023 (PRNewswire)

To help launch the brand's "Bring Comfort Home" campaign, Delsym conducted a nationwide OnePoll* survey to learn more about what families experience when their household falls under the weather. Results show that sickness strikes households an average of 3x per year, with 61% of respondents saying that once the first symptom strikes, they have 48 hours or less before the rest of the family falls ill. Most families make the best of their sick days by coming together to watch TV and cook comfort meals. Home-cooked soups, stews, and pastas were among parents' favorite sick-day comfort foods, while children were more likely to prefer mac and cheese, toast, and oatmeal. And yet, more than one-third of respondents admit that cooking is one of those responsibilities that gets brushed aside once chaos strikes their household.

Motivated by these insights, and the brand's mission to simplify family sickness, Delsym enlisted New York Times best-selling author, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and mom, La La Anthony to share how she navigates cold and flu season in her household – starting with her family's favorite sick-day meal, Puerto Rican Chicken Soup. As part of a nationwide campaign sweepstakes, Delsym is creating exclusive meal kits featuring Anthony's favorite family soup recipe and delivering them to 250 lucky families throughout cold and flu season.

"As we gear up for another cold and flu season, parents are looking for simple solutions to help them manage their household when cough and cold symptoms start to make their way around the family," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "While Delsym is a simple solution for 12 hours of cough relief for both children (ages 4+) and adults, we know that parents crave easy and comforting remedies to help their entire family feel better. With a delicious and convenient chicken soup recipe kit delivered to your door, Delsym is here to help bring comfort home this season."

Consumers can sign up to win a Delsym Comfort Meal Kit, featuring La La Anthony's Puerto Rican Chicken Soup recipe ingredients beginning today, December 4th through Friday, January 5th by visiting DelsymMealKit.com. Winners will be selected and notified in early January. Terms and conditions apply.

*Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 U.S. millennial parents of kids aged 4 – 12 was commissioned by Delsym between October 11th and October 17th, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About Delsym

Delsym, one of the leading pioneers in developing long-lasting cough syrup in the 1980s, was the first cough syrup brand to deliver 12 full hours of cough relief. Delsym's long-lasting delivery system is so unique that it inspired the brand's name "DELivery SYsteM." Today Delsym is the #1 12-hour cough liquid* with an advanced time-release formula that helps control your cough for up to 12 hours.

Delsym has products for the whole family**. In fact, Children's Delsym is the #1 pediatrician recommended children's 12-hour cough suppressant***, as well as the most recommended children's cough medication by pharmacists. **** And if you're dealing with more than a cough, try the Cough+ range of products for both adults and children with daytime and nighttime formulas.

* Nielsen unit sales data, 2022

** Adults and Children 4 years of age and over"

*** Based on the 1QVI ProVoice Survey, 2022

**** Based on Pharmacy Times OTC Guide® 2023-2024

