KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS PARTNERS WITH SALESFORCE AND TELMEX TO PROVIDE HOSPITALITY TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts, a leading company in hospitality development, operation, and management, proudly announces a groundbreaking agreement with Salesforce, the world's largest company in customer relationship management (CRM) and AI, and TELMEX, the largest telecommunications and information technology solutions company in Mexico. This innovative alliance, marked by a symbolic contract signing ceremony on Dec. 5, 2023 at Margaritaville Island Reserve® Riviera Maya, signifies a significant step forward in technological advancement for the hospitality industry.

"Partnering with Salesforce and TELMEX is a momentous occasion for Karisma Hotels & Resorts," says Esteban Velasquez, CEO Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "We embark on a journey to revolutionize the hospitality sector with our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. This investment by Karisma will undoubtedly result in a seamless and personalized experience for our valued clients, setting new standards in the industry."

Salesforce, acknowledged as the leading company in CRM, artificial intelligence, and data cloud, contributes its Middleware expertise to the effort, while TELMEX, renowned for implementing technological solutions through Triara and Uninet, brings its proficiency as Mexico's foremost technology provider. Karisma Hotels & Resorts, a prominent force in the hospitality sector, complements the alliance with its extensive experience in hotel operations. The strategic agreement encompasses several cutting-edge technological projects that promise to redefine the landscape of hospitality services by streamlining customer relationship management and enhancing overall communication infrastructure.

The key initiatives include the implementation of a hotel Middleware, serving as the technological communication channel for applications using MuleSoft, Salesforce's premier solution for API and application connectivity. Furthermore, the initiative introduces a unified Central Rate model, positioning Karisma Hotels & Resorts at the forefront of hotel administration and offerings. The partnership also involves the implementation of Salesforce's CRM for marketing, sales, and operations while also integrating the Salesforce Einstein solutions, the world's first CRM artificial intelligence that delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction at hyper-scale. The real-time data this integration provides will enable Karisma Hotels & Resorts to enhance customer engagement and adapt content dynamically within their Salesforce CRM, utilizing natural-language prompts and advanced AI capabilities to meet evolving customer information and needs seamlessly.

This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship aimed at continuous improvement and innovation. The transformative projects will cover various companies within the Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio, including all managed and operated properties. The partnership promises a 360-degree approach, providing clients, members, and tourists with unique and personalized experiences from vacation planning to arrival.

"TELMEX is proud to stand alongside Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Salesforce in this transformative partnership," says Mauricio Alcocer Sola, Commercial Director and IT Solutions at TELMEX. "Together, we bring TELMEX extensive technological capabilities to the forefront, contributing to implementing cutting-edge solutions in the hospitality sector. This initiative reflects our collective commitment to advancing technology, and we are excited about its positive impact on the future of guest services and hotel management."

On Dec. 5th, the partners hosted a celebratory ceremony to mark the commencement of this agreement. The night unfolded with a welcome cocktail reception and words from keynote speakers and culminated in TELMEX, Salesforce, and Karisma's symbolic signing of the partnership agreement. The guest list included key executives from the hotel management, tourism, and technology industries, ensuring a comprehensive representation of stakeholders. Notable attendees included Ing. Mauricio Alcocer Sola, Commercial Director, and IT Solutions at TELMEX; Lic. Eduardo Vergara, Salesforce Principal Enterprise Architect & Hospitality Advisor for Karisma; and Lynx 9 executive, Belinda Vergara.

