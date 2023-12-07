Peraton and Strategic Partners on the Forefront of Suicide Prevention for Military and Veteran Populations

"We cannot underscore how close to home this mission is to our team."

The work will help enhance VA's efforts to reach historically underserved communities.

The company brings over 30 years' worth of experience to the contract.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mentor protégé joint venture between Peraton and PingWind, Clear Vantage Point Solutions (CVPS) was awarded a $155 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to prevent suicide within the military and veteran populations. This work supports the Veterans Affairs' National Strategy for Preventing Suicide and the White House's Plan for Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide. The win is also a continuation of work for all Peraton has done in its longstanding support of the Department of Defense Personnel and Security Research Center (PERSEREC).

"We're ready and eager to identify solutions that will help reduce the number of veterans who reach the crisis mode."

PERSEREC conducts applied research and development to improve personnel suitability, security, and reliability policy and practice. For more than 30 years, Peraton and heritage companies have provided research and related support services to PERSEREC and its customers, which involve a cadre of clinical and research psychologists; the research, development, and delivery of educational materials; and outreach campaigns to increase mental health awareness.

"As the natural next step for transitioning military and reservists, we cannot underscore how close to home this mission is to our team," said Tarik Reyes, president, Defense Mission and Health Solutions sector, Peraton. "We humbly accept the honor to leverage previous experiences and the full breadth of our capabilities to support VA on this critical initiative."

The work will help enhance VA's efforts to reach historically underserved veteran populations, specifically rural and marginalized veteran communities and LGBTQ+ veteran populations. Under this contract, the company will develop and deliver a Feasibility Analysis and Implementation Plan, which will summarize findings and recommendations for future implementation by VA following the conclusion of the 30-month period of performance.

Peraton's team on this effort includes experts across many facets of suicide prevention research, outreach, and strategy, bringing depth and breadth of support to tackle this complex and pressing public health crisis.

"As Peraton does with every mission we undertake, we will focus on how best to improve efforts and test plausible solutions that promote widespread equity and access," said Laila Salguero, chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer, Peraton. "Given the number of veterans our company employs, we are eager to identify solutions that will reduce the number of veterans who reach the crisis mode."

The company will leverage its longstanding relationship with America's Warrior Partnership to understand veterans' challenges and inform the research.

"AWP is honored to consider Peraton a comrade-in-arms in the battle to prevent veteran suicide," said Jim Lorraine, CEO, America's Warrior Partnership.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

