Thayer Infrastructure Services, LLC Acquires Dynetek Solutions, LLC

WARREN, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Infrastructure Services, LLC ("TIS"), a premier infrastructure services providers in the power, fiber, and wireless communications construction industries, announced today the completed acquisition of Dynetek Solutions, Inc., now Dynetek Solutions, LLC ("Dynetek"). Dynetek excels in horizontal directional drilling (HDD) services, while providing infrastructure installation, upgrade, and maintenance solutions for utility and telecommunications customers throughout the Southeastern U.S. The terms of the Dynetek transaction were not disclosed.

Dynetek is one of several acquisitions made by TIS in the last two years and this further builds upon the TIS platform of operating capabilities. Shenar Wood, President and founder of Dynetek and his team will be working closely with Tim Luden, CEO of Thayer Wireless Solutions, as Dynetek becomes integrated into the TIS organization.

"Dynetek's solutions for electrical, natural gas, and telecommunications customers; its strong track record in safety and environmental stewardship; as well as its regional presence, make it the ideal partner to join us in expanding our current offerings in the utility infrastructure sector," said Tim Luden.

Shenar Wood added, "Joining forces with the TIS group of companies provides Dynetek with a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and to further our vision of being the pinnacle in providing comprehensive and individualized horizontal directional drilling solutions for our customers."

"Dynetek is an excellent addition to our core service lines in the utility and telecommunications sector. Dynetek offers us unique opportunities and will enable us to continue to expand the strong platform we have established." said Rudy Esteves, CEO of TIS. "We are excited to have the Dynetek team join us as we continue to grow our service offerings and expand geographically."

Dynetek represents another key piece of growth for the TIS family of brands. TIS continues to entertain interest in acquiring new partners who support the power utility, fiber deployment, and wireless communications industries.

About Dynetek Solutions, LLC.

Founded in 2014, Dynetek provides underground utility solutions. Dynetek believes in providing the highest standard of reliability and quality to complete horizontal directional drilling (HDD) projects safely and on schedule. With over 50 years of combined directional drilling experience, Dynetek's capabilities have served notable organizations throughout the Southeastern U.S. and is recognized as a go-to solution provider for power, natural gas, telecommunication, and renewable energy projects. Dynetek, LLC. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Thayer Infrastructure Services, LLC.

The TIS group provides mission critical repair, maintenance, and infrastructure upgrade services for the electrical utility, telecommunications, and wireless industries. The TIS family of companies have a deep understanding and history of delivering exceptional day-to-day safety, quality, and service. TIS is headquartered in Warren, MI and offers its services across a large regional area including the Central Midwestern, Northeastern, and Southeastern United States. TIS is wholly owned by Calera Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

